Sports Ministry To Rescue Hockey India League! Mansukh Mandaviya To Meet Franchise Owners On Monday Amid HIL Crisis

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet Hockey India League franchise owners and Hockey India officials on Monday as the revived HIL faces unpaid dues, rising costs, franchise withdrawals and an administrative crisis.

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Harmanpreet Singh in action for Soorma Hockey Club. Photo: X/SoormaHC
Summary of this article

  • Mansukh Mandaviya will meet Hockey India League franchise owners and Hockey India officials on Monday

  • The revived HIL is facing unpaid player dues, rising operating costs and possible franchise withdrawals

  • Hockey India’s internal dispute has added pressure to efforts to stabilise the league

  • Dilip Tirkey had earlier raised the HIL issue with the Sports Minister during a World Cup review meeting

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet Hockey India League franchise owners and Hockey India officials on Monday as the revived tournament battles a financial and administrative crisis, PTI reported.

The league is facing unpaid player dues, rising operating costs, franchise withdrawals and the prospect of fewer teams. Turmoil within Hockey India has made rescue efforts harder and pushed the federation to seek urgent corporate support.

The meeting has gained weight because Hockey India is also dealing with an internal power struggle. A ministry source told PTI that HIL will be the agenda of Monday's meeting.

Also Read: From Cruise Ship Cabins To Kit Chaos: Everything That Has Gone Wrong At The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games So Far

Hockey India Turmoil

The federation is in the middle of a fresh dispute.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey on Saturday stripped Director General Commander R K Srivastava of all his powers. The action was linked to the World Cup jersey row and several other incidents.

That internal crisis has added urgency to efforts to steady HIL. It also comes at a time when the league is already struggling with money issues and uncertainty over team participation.

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Minister’s Earlier Assurance

The issue had already reached the minister last week.

During the World Cup performance review meeting with Mandaviya, Tirkey raised the HIL matter. The Sports Minister then assured the federation that he would explore ways to save the league.

That approach is expected to follow the efforts used to address the crisis around the Indian Super League. Last year, Mandaviya played a central role in resolving major financial and administrative problems faced by the ISL.

Stakeholders Attending Meeting

Those expected at Monday’s meeting include:

  • Alok Sanghi and K Sai Prakash from Hyderabad Toofans

  • Vijay Krishnan, General Manager, and Digvijay Singh Deo, Vice-President, from APL Pipers

  • Tamal Ghosal from Shrachi Bengal Tigers

  • Sukhvinder Singh, CEO of JKC Sports and former franchise operator of UP Rudras

  • Nitin Mittal, founder, and Alap Rai, co-founder, of Bengaluru-based India Sports Stack

  • Representatives from the Chennai franchise and the Odisha women’s team

JSW Sports CEO Divyanshu Singh will join online while a senior manager will attend in person. Hockey India will be represented by Tirkey along with office bearers and senior officials.

Also Read: From Cruise Ship Cabins To Kit Chaos: Everything That Has Gone Wrong At The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games So Far

League’s Wider Significance

The ministry has framed the meeting as a step to keep the league running. "The Sports Minister has called franchise owners and Hockey India officials for a meeting tomorrow. The aim is to pave the way for the smooth operation of the league through dialogue," a ministry source told PTI.

The source also stressed the league’s value for Indian hockey after the women’s team’s World Cup run.

"The ministry feels that Indian hockey teams, especially the women players, have been making the nation proud with their strong performances. The women's team's performance at the World Cup was encouraging and reflects the immense potential of our players,” the source said.

"HIL will provide them with greater opportunities to compete, grow, and excel further strengthening the future of Indian hockey," the source said.

That view has gathered force after the Indian women finished fifth at the World Cup, their best result at the event since 1974. During the tournament in the Netherlands and Belgium, senior players including captain Salima Tete, goalkeeper Savita Punia, vice-captain Navneet Kaur and midfielder Neha Goyal appealed to PTI to save HIL.

After the World Cup, Savita also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mandaviya on social media to protect the league.

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