Sports Ministry To Rescue Hockey India League! Mansukh Mandaviya To Meet Franchise Owners On Monday Amid HIL Crisis

Minister’s Earlier Assurance

The issue had already reached the minister last week.

During the World Cup performance review meeting with Mandaviya, Tirkey raised the HIL matter. The Sports Minister then assured the federation that he would explore ways to save the league.

That approach is expected to follow the efforts used to address the crisis around the Indian Super League. Last year, Mandaviya played a central role in resolving major financial and administrative problems faced by the ISL.

Stakeholders Attending Meeting

Those expected at Monday’s meeting include:

Alok Sanghi and K Sai Prakash from Hyderabad Toofans

Vijay Krishnan, General Manager, and Digvijay Singh Deo, Vice-President, from APL Pipers

Tamal Ghosal from Shrachi Bengal Tigers

Sukhvinder Singh, CEO of JKC Sports and former franchise operator of UP Rudras

Nitin Mittal, founder, and Alap Rai, co-founder, of Bengaluru-based India Sports Stack

Representatives from the Chennai franchise and the Odisha women’s team

JSW Sports CEO Divyanshu Singh will join online while a senior manager will attend in person. Hockey India will be represented by Tirkey along with office bearers and senior officials.