India Beat South Korea 4-1 To Clinch Historic Fourth Consecutive Men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup Title

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

The Indian men's hockey team defeated South Korea 4-1 on Sunday to clinch a historic fourth consecutive Junior Asia Cup title. With goals from Ajeet Yadav and Ashu Maurya powering the dominant win, India secured their sixth continental crown overall alongside qualification for the upcoming Junior World Cup.

image Prefer on Google
India Mens Junior Hockey Team
India Men's Junior Hockey Team | Photo: X/@hockeyindia

India beat South Korea 4-1 in the men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup final on Sunday to win the title for the fourth straight time. It was also the first time any team had won the competition four times in a row. This was India's sixth Men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup title.

Earlier on Sunday, India’s women's team beat China 1-0 in the summit clash. Both Indian teams secured berths in the Junior World Cup.

Also Read: India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Can Harmanpreet Kaur And Co Take Revenge For 2024 Defeat?

Final Match Details

Ajeet Yadav, a product of Uttar Pradesh Hockey, opened the scoring in the ninth minute of the first quarter and gave the defending champions an early lead. India then stretched that advantage to 3-0 by the halfway mark.

Ashu Maurya converted a penalty corner in the fourth quarter to make it 4-0. South Korea scored a late consolation goal, but India stayed in control and closed out a 4-1 win.

Also Read: India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: IND Enter Contest With Good Form, AFG Prepared

Path To Final

India reached the title clash after winning three games and drawing one to top the group. They finished one point ahead of South Korea.

The semi-finals set up the final rematch. India beat Malaysia 3-1, while South Korea outclassed Pakistan 4-1.

Prize Money

Hockey India, the governing body of hockey in India, also announced prize money for the players and support staff of the winning team. Each player from the team will get a total of 3 lakh rupees and each member of the support staff will get 1.5 lakh rupees.

Related Content
Players In Action During The Final Between India And China - | Photo: X/@hockeyindia
Indian and Malaysian Players During The Semi-Final Match - | Photo: X/@hockeyindia
India Is Looking To Win The Title For The Third Straigh Edition - |Photo: X/@hockeyindia
The two time defending champion women's team will be led by mid-fielder Khaidem Shileima Chanu. - | Photo: Hockey India

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories