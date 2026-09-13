India Beat South Korea 4-1 To Clinch Historic Fourth Consecutive Men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup Title

India beat South Korea 4-1 in the men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup final on Sunday to win the title for the fourth straight time. It was also the first time any team had won the competition four times in a row. This was India's sixth Men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup title.
Earlier on Sunday, India’s women's team beat China 1-0 in the summit clash. Both Indian teams secured berths in the Junior World Cup.
Final Match Details
Ajeet Yadav, a product of Uttar Pradesh Hockey, opened the scoring in the ninth minute of the first quarter and gave the defending champions an early lead. India then stretched that advantage to 3-0 by the halfway mark.
Ashu Maurya converted a penalty corner in the fourth quarter to make it 4-0. South Korea scored a late consolation goal, but India stayed in control and closed out a 4-1 win.
Path To Final
India reached the title clash after winning three games and drawing one to top the group. They finished one point ahead of South Korea.
The semi-finals set up the final rematch. India beat Malaysia 3-1, while South Korea outclassed Pakistan 4-1.
Prize Money
Hockey India, the governing body of hockey in India, also announced prize money for the players and support staff of the winning team. Each player from the team will get a total of 3 lakh rupees and each member of the support staff will get 1.5 lakh rupees.