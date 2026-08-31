Missed Chances And A Shifting Balance: Inside Hockey World Cup 2026 In Belgium And Netherlands

Argentina's women ended the Netherlands' dominant reign by winning the final 3-1 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw in Amstelveen
Germany successfully defended the men's World Cup title by defeating Spain in Wavre, matching Pakistan's record of four titles
The Indian women's team defeated Germany to secure fifth place, registering their best World Cup finish since 1974 with standouts Bichoo Devi and Savita Punia
The 2026 Hockey World Cup closed with a clear message: old hierarchies are under pressure, even if not all of them have fallen. Argentina stopped the Netherlands from winning a fourth straight women's title, Germany retained the men's crown and India finished the tournament with mixed lessons from its two campaigns.
Action unfolded across two nations for 16 days. Both the men's and women's editions ran concurrently for the first time since Utrecht in 1998, staged across Belgian and Dutch venues. The dual arrangement provided distinct energy and grand scale.
Amstelveen felt like a carnival, with packed stands, music and mostly orange-soaked home supporters. Wavre offered a quieter setting, where fans watched hockey over drinks and waffles. Between those two host cities, the tournament delivered broken barriers, missed chances and a fresh look at where the sport stands now.
Why Did Hierarchies Shift?
The biggest change came in the women's draw. Nine-time champions and Paris Olympic gold medallists the Netherlands lost the final to Argentina in front of a packed home crowd, ending one of the sport's longest periods of dominance.
The title match finished 1-1 after 60 minutes before Argentina won the shootout 3-1. It was Argentina's first women's World Cup title since 2010, when they lifted the trophy in Rosario, the birthplace of Lionel Messi.
The wider results showed how tight the elite field has become. Both semi-finals and the bronze-medal match were decided by one goal, while the final needed a shootout. Belgium beat Australia to take bronze and Paris Olympic silver medallists China finished eighth. Dutch drag-flicker Yibbi Jansen ended as top scorer with eight goals and also reached 100 international goals.
Germany held firm in the men's event. The defending champions, who won the last edition in Bhubaneswar in 2023, beat Spain in the final at Belfius Arena in Wavre to retain the title.
Spain had surprised the field. They reached their first final since 1998 by knocking out hosts the Netherlands. While the Spaniards mounted fierce resistance, a strike in the 44th minute alongside Germany's tight backline sealed the result.
The triumph matched Pakistan's tournament record. Germany secured a fourth World Cup trophy with the result. Co-hosts Belgium, tournament winners in 2018, settled for seventh place, while Australia struggled to make an impression across both divisions.
What Did India Learn?
India's women gave the brighter account. They lost only once, to the Netherlands, after holding China, thrashing South Africa 6-1 and drawing with England.
One result hurt most. A goalless draw with Australia ended India's semi-final hopes, but the side responded well and beat higher-ranked Germany in the fifth-place match. That gave India their best women's World Cup finish since 1974.
The context matters. This was a young squad with 11 World Cup debutants, yet it showed poise and belief through the tournament. Goalkeeper Bichoo Devi produced one of the competition's standout moments with a spectacular save against England in the final 30 seconds, while Savita Punia's experience gave the side balance.
The signs were encouraging. India's women played without fear, defended with more structure and looked increasingly comfortable against top teams. More than the finishing position, that combination suggested this group is now capable of challenging the world's best.
The men's story was different. India again missed out on a World Cup medal, extending a drought that has lasted more than five decades.
India lacked control across full matches. Defensive errors, surrendered leads and heavy reliance on captain Harmanpreet Singh hurt the campaign, indianexpress.com reported. With senior players underperforming and squad selections drawing criticism, the team faces an overhaul before next month's Asian Games in Japan.
India exit with contrasting lessons. While the women proved a podium finish sits within grasp, the men discovered that past reputation counts for little without tactical clarity, squad depth and disciplined execution.
What Comes Next?
The gap at the top is narrowing. This World Cup showed that competitive differences between elite sides have diminished, leaving matches decided by razor-thin margins.
The tournament also reinforced a simpler truth. For all the sport's technology, support systems and tactical detail, hockey still comes down to producing 60 minutes of disciplined play.
India's central riddle persists. Despite standing as the most decorated side in Olympic hockey history, the men's squad still fails to replicate that triumph at the World Cup.