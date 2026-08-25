Outlook Explains | What Went Wrong For India At The Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026?

Defensive lapses and slow starts repeatedly put India under pressure against top opponents
Inconsistency in crucial matches against England, the Netherlands and Argentina derailed their semifinal hopes
Questions over preparation and accountability emerged after India’s disappointing World Cup exit
India arrived at the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup with expectations of winning a medal. Instead, Harmanpreet Singh and his team saw their semifinal hopes disappear after a 3-5 defeat to Argentina, following an inconsistent campaign in which defensive lapses and the inability to deliver in the biggest moments repeatedly hurt them.
The numbers tell a big part of the story. India began with a 3-1 win over Wales, but then lost 4-2 to England despite leading 2-1 at half-time. A 5-3 victory over Pakistan took them into the next round, only to witness a 1-3 defeat to the Netherlands. The final nail in the coffin was the 3-5 loss to Argentina which ended their semifinal hopes.
Interestingly, India could score, but they made life harder for themselves too often.
Defensive Errors Kept Returning At The Worst Possible Moments
India's biggest problem was never a lack of attacking talent, instead it was their inability to keep opponents out when matches were in the balance.
Against England, India went into the second half with a 2-1 lead but conceded thrice to lose 4-2. Even a 3-2 victory against Pakistan couldn’t hide their defensive issues whereas The Netherlands and Argentina too exposed gaps in India's structure.
The Argentina match was the clearest example. India knew they needed a major result to keep their hopes alive, yet they were 2-0 down within six minutes. Argentina struck after just 36 seconds, capitalising on an Indian error, and added another in no time as India struggled to react inside their own circle. Coach Craig Fulton summed it up at half-time: “We are giving them a lot of opportunities for no reason.”
Forward Sukhjeet Singh, who scored twice against Argentina, also pointed towards the mistakes at the back as a decisive factor in the defeat.
Slow Starts Left India Chasing Matches
India repeatedly found themselves having to recover rather than dictate the game. That is a dangerous habit to develop in a World Cup, particularly against elite opposition.
The England defeat turned after India failed to protect their advantage. Against Argentina, there was no cushion at all. India were chasing almost from the word go and had to spend the rest of the match trying to overturn the damage caused by those opening minutes. Fulton admitted after the Argentina defeat that the slow start and the pressure of a must-win match had hurt his side.
“It was a difficult day today. We didn’t want to end like that. We started poorly, but the second quarter was much better. The third quarter wasn’t good, but then we scored three goals in the last quarter and could have scored the fourth one too from a corner,” Fulton said after the match.
The late fightback showed that India had the attacking ability to trouble Argentina. But at World Cup level, falling 2-0 down and then relying on a six-minute comeback is not a sustainable route to the semifinals.
Winning The Easier Games Was Not Enough
India did beat Wales and Pakistan, scoring eight goals across those two victories. But the campaign was ultimately defined by what happened against the stronger opponents.
The 4-2 loss to England put India under immediate pressure in the pool. The 5-3 win over Pakistan kept them alive, but the defensive concerns persisted. Then came the 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands, which left India's qualification hopes dependent on a complicated set of permutations.
By the time they faced Argentina, India no longer had complete control over their destiny. They needed a victory and other results to work in their favour. The pressure of that situation appeared to affect them.
Attack Was Not The Main Problem, Balance Was
India scored three goals against Argentina and five against Pakistan. Sukhjeet struck twice in the Argentina defeat, while Hardik Singh added another. Against Pakistan, Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek scored two goals each, with Hardik also on target.
So this was not a team incapable of creating or converting chances. The bigger issue was balance. India often looked capable of producing goals but could not consistently combine that attacking threat with defensive control. Against Argentina, they even mounted a late comeback and had opportunities to make the contest closer, but the earlier damage proved too much.
Fulton admitted that India must become better in the matches that matter most, an important assessment for a team that has shown it can beat lesser-ranked opposition but struggled to put together a complete performance against the top sides.
Bigger Questions Have Now Been Raised Beyond The Pitch
India's exit has also triggered criticism of the wider hockey setup. Former India goalkeeper and two-time Olympic bronze medallist PR Sreejesh questioned the accountability within the system after both the men's and women's teams failed to reach the semifinals of their respective World Cups.
"Don’t worry… the World Cup doesn’t matter. The Asian Games are coming. Win a medal there, and then we can start dreaming about LA 2028. Apparently, that’s enough to cover everything that went wrong at the World Cup."
"Women’s chief coach on holiday just before the World Cup — and the girls still fought their hearts out and exceeded expectations. Credit to the players. But where is the accountability? Do we really expect a team to perform at its best when the chief coach is away during the final phase of preparation?" Sreejesh tweeted.
India had enough firepower to compete. What they lacked was consistency, defensive discipline and the ability to deliver a complete performance when the stakes were highest. The heartbreaking defeat to Argentina merely confirmed what the earlier matches had already suggested that India's World Cup campaign was undone not by one bad day, but by problems they failed to fix before it was too late.