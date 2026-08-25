Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes From Six-Hitter To Wicket-Taker In Duleep Trophy | Watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claimed his first two first-class wickets in the space of four balls
Kishan Lyngdoh and Imliwati Lemtur became his first victims in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final
The 15-year-old added a new chapter to his rising career, impressing with the ball after a brief stay with the bat
The Duleep Trophy quarter-final between East Zone and North East Zone has already given Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a reminder of how unpredictable first-class cricket can be.
The 15-year-old vice-captain of East Zone had a brief stay with the bat, scoring eight off six balls, but he found another way to leave his mark on the contest.
East Zone had built a huge first-innings total of 467, powered by centuries from Sudip Gharami and Shahbaz Ahmed, before bowling North East Zone out for 111. With the opposition following on, captain Ishan Kishan handed Sooryavanshi the ball and the teenager quickly turned the spotlight back on himself.
From Batting Disappointment To Bowling Double Delight
Sooryavanshi began his spell quietly, conceding just two runs from his first over. But his next over changed the mood completely.
Kishan Lyngdoh attempted to take on the young left-arm spinner but ended up miscueding his shot towards the cover region. Substitute fielder Denish Das settled underneath the ball to complete the catch, giving Sooryavanshi his first wicket in first-class cricket. There was more to come.
Just a few deliveries later, Imliwati Lemtur edged one behind, where Ishan Kishan completed the catch. Two wickets in the space of four balls, and suddenly the teenager better known for his explosive batting had delivered a memorable moment with the ball. The BCCI also shared footage of Sooryavanshi's double strike from the quarter-final.
A New Dimension To The Teenage Sensation's Game?
The two wickets came at an important stage as East Zone tightened their grip on the match. Sooryavanshi's spell was particularly eye-catching because bowling has rarely been the headline-grabbing part of his rapidly growing cricket story.
His Duleep Trophy debut had begun with two crisp boundaries before a quick dismissal for eight, but the bowling display ensured his impact on the game did not end there. At just 15, Sooryavanshi is still finding his feet in red-ball cricket, and this tournament is expected to be an important learning experience for the young Bihar cricketer.