Roger Federer Exhibition Match Live Streaming, US Open 2026: When And Where To Watch Tennis Legend

Roger Federer returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York for the first time since 2019
The Swiss legend will face his former rival Andy Roddick in a single-set singles match
A doubles match will follow, featuring Roger Federer and John McEnroe playing against Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi
Roger Federer returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time since 2019 to headline a special exhibition event. The marquee event, titled "Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York", brings the former world number one back to Flushing Meadows.
Federer won five consecutive US Open singles titles at the venue between 2004 and 2008. His last competitive appearance at the US Open ended in a quarter-final loss to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in 2019. He subsequently missed the tournament owing to injuries in 2020 and 2021, before announcing his retirement in 2022.
Star-Studded Exhibition Format
The exhibition event features tennis legends Andy Roddick, John McEnroe and Andre Agassi alongside Federer.
Federer is scheduled to compete in a single-set match against his former rival Andy Roddick. The two players faced each other 24 times in their professional careers. This includes the championship match of the 2006 US Open, where Federer emerged victorious.
The singles match precedes a doubles exhibition. Federer and John McEnroe will team up to play against Roddick and Andre Agassi.
The event serves as a symbolic proper farewell for Federer in New York. The tennis great retired at the 2022 Laver Cup without a final US Open send-off.
India Broadcast Details
In India, the exhibition is slated to start on Wednesday, August 26 at 5:30 a.m. IST. This corresponds to 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 25 in New York.
Live streaming of the event in India will be available on JioHotstar.
The live television broadcast of the matches in India will be on Star Sports.