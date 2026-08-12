'Called Me Lungi Wala': CPM MP Brittas Accuses BJP MP Of Using 'Derogratory' Remarks

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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The Rajya Sabha witnessed an uproar after John Brittas accused Sushmita Dev of making a derogatory remark about his attire and regional identity

CPI(M) MP John Brittas
CPI(M) MP John Brittas Photo: ANI
Summary of this article

  • CPM MP John Brittas alleged Sushmita Dev called him “lungi wala” in the Rajya Sabha.

  • Brittas said the remark was derogatory and amounted to stereotyping his regional identity.

  • JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju said Dev should also be given a chance to respond.

CPM MP John Brittas on Wednesday alleged that Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev made a “derogatory” comment about his attire while he was speaking in the House, triggering an uproar that eventually led to an adjournment until 2 pm.

Brittas alleged that the BJP MP had referred to him as a “lungi wala” and said the remark amounted to stereotyping his regional identity.

“The other day, while I was speaking in the House, she made a derogatory remark, ‘lungi wala’, against me. I was wearing a dhoti, and I am proud to be a Malayali, proud to be a South Indian,” Brittas told ANI.

He said he had no objection to his cultural identity being recognised, but maintained that using such expressions in a derogatory manner was unacceptable.

“This is not acceptable. And I feel that the House should take a view on this that we have moved a privilege notice against her. I have nothing against her, of course,” he added.

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BJP Members Say Dev Should Be Heard

Following Brittas’ allegations, BJP members said Dev should be given an opportunity to present her version of what happened.

Leader of the House and Union Minister JP Nadda said Brittas’ statement was now on record and the member against whom the allegation had been made should also be allowed to respond.

“We do not subscribe to such statements. We do not call it lungi; we call it dhoti,” Nadda said.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also called for the dignity of the House to be maintained and suggested that both members could be heard by the Chairman.

“Every member is equal in the House, and if there is anything unbecoming of the dignity of the House, the Chairman may call the members to his Chamber and hear them out,” Rijiju said.

He added that since the allegation had been made against a specific member, Dev should be given an opportunity to explain her position.

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Chairman Warns Against Remarks Hurting Regional Sentiments

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan intervened in the matter and urged members to avoid comments that could offend colleagues or disrespect regional and cultural identities.

“Hon'ble Members, certain instances have come to my notice regarding discourteous and undignified comments being made by Members interrupting the speech of other Members in the House. I would advise that Hon'ble Members should be careful not to hurt the sentiments and feelings of fellow Members,” Radhakrishnan said.

Highlighting India's cultural diversity, he added: “Our culture is unique and inclusive of diverse regional cultures. There should be no disrespect to the cultural traditions and regional identities of our colleagues.”

The Chairman subsequently called the members concerned to his chamber in an effort to resolve the dispute and allow proceedings in the Rajya Sabha to continue smoothly.

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