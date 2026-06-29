Congress Chief Kharge Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha Member

He took the oath in Hindi and held a copy of the Constitution in his hand.
Radhakrishnan congratulated Kharge and said the Upper House would benefit from his long experience.
Kharge, who represents Karnataka, later said he will continue to raise concerns, aspirations and voices of people with sincerity and conviction, which will remain his responsibility, apart from holding the government accountable.
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present during the oath-taking.
Health Minister J P Nadda, who is also a leader of the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh were also present on the occasion.
"Vice President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, C. P. Radhakrishnan, administered the oath to Mallikarjun Kharge, Member of the Rajya Sabha (re-elected) from Karnataka at Parliament House today," the Vice President's office said on X while sharing pictures of the oath-taking.
Kharge also said on X, "I had the privilege of taking the oath of office as a Member of the Council of States, again. It is a matter of immense pride and responsibility to continue serving this august Upper House as the Leader of the Opposition." Kahrge extended his gratitude to Vice President Radhakrishnan and Deputy Chairman Harivansh for their continued support.
"I also express my heartfelt gratitude to the leadership of the Indian National Congress, especially CPP Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, my fellow colleagues & MPs in the Congress Party, and to the countless party workers and supporters whose unwavering faith and encouragement have sustained me throughout my long journey in public life and Parliamentary service," he said.
He said he was equally grateful to the floor leaders of all political parties, especially the INDIA bloc colleagues.
"I look forward to even stronger coordination during the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament so that, together, we can make the government of the day more accountable.