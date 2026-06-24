Cross Voting Has Changed Indian Politics Before: Five Elections That Shocked Parties

Cross voting has repeatedly influenced Rajya Sabha elections, presidential polls and trust votes, often producing unexpected political outcomes despite anti-defection safeguards.
Major examples include the 1969 presidential election, the 2008 UPA trust vote, the 2026 Karnataka Legislative Council elections and the 2026 Rajya Sabha election in Jharkhand.
Political parties have responded through measures such as the open ballot system and resort politics, making election management an increasingly important aspect of Indian electoral strategy.
Cross voting, where a legislator casts a ballot in favour of a candidate not officially supported by their party, has long been a feature of Indian politics. The phenomenon comes to the fore whenever MPs and MLAs vote in elections such as those for the Rajya Sabha, the President of India, or during trust votes.
Several factors can drive legislators to vote against party lines. These include dissatisfaction with the party leadership, factional rivalries, ideological differences, or efforts by rival parties to win over legislators.
Cross voting is legally permissible in elections such as those for the Rajya Sabha and the President because these are not considered proceedings of the House. As a result, political parties cannot issue a binding whip directing members to vote for a particular candidate.
Over the years, cross voting has produced several unexpected outcomes and reshaped political equations. Outlook looks at some of the most prominent recent and historical examples.
The BJP is believed to have lost at least three votes, while its ally, the JD(S), reportedly lost four, resulting in an embarrassing defeat for the regional party.
The episode exposed growing factionalism within the BJP's Karnataka unit and raised fresh questions about the stability of the BJP-JD(S) alliance. Senior BJP leaders vowed to identify the legislators responsible for the cross voting.
The development came at a politically significant moment, with D.K. Shivakumar having recently taken over as Chief Minister from Siddaramaiah. The electoral victory strengthened the Congress government and is expected to boost the party's confidence ahead of the Assembly elections due in two years.
Rajya Sabha Upsets
Rajya Sabha elections have frequently witnessed instances of cross voting. The 2026 Rajya Sabha election from Jharkhand was one such example.
BJP-backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani secured a narrow victory over Opposition-backed Congress candidate Pranav Jha.
Jha was expected to receive 16 Congress votes, four from the JMM, two from the RJD, and four from Left parties. Nathwani, meanwhile, had the support of the BJP's 24 MLAs. With 28 votes required for victory, the contest appeared closely balanced.
Ultimately, Nathwani received four votes from Opposition legislators, triggering a blame game within the Mahagathbandhan over who had cross voted.
Similarly, earlier in the year in Odisha, the BJP trumped the BJD candidate Dr. Datteswar Hota despite the regional party having enough votes to ensure a comfortable victory.
Presidential Elections
The President of India is elected through an indirect election in which elected MPs and MLAs, collectively known as the Electoral College, cast their votes.
The 1969 presidential election remains one of the most significant examples of cross voting in Indian political history. The contest was between Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, backed by the Congress old guard, and V.V. Giri, who enjoyed the support of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
On the eve of the election, Gandhi famously urged Congress legislators to "vote according to conscience," effectively encouraging them to ignore the party's official stand. The appeal resulted in widespread cross voting in favour of Giri.
The episode eventually led to Gandhi's expulsion from the Congress and the party's split into Congress (R) and Congress (O), fundamentally altering India's political landscape.
Coalition Crises
Cross voting has also played a crucial role during trust votes involving coalition governments.
In July 2008, the UPA government led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh faced a confidence vote after the Left parties withdrew support over the Indo-US Civil Nuclear Agreement.
The high-stakes vote saw both the government and the Opposition scramble to secure the backing of MPs across party lines.
The UPA ultimately survived the trust vote with 275 votes, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 272.
The episode witnessed cross voting by several Opposition MPs in favour of the government. It also gave rise to the infamous cash-for-votes scandal, one of the biggest controversies in the history of the Indian Parliament.
Lessons for Political Parties
Cross voting has remained a recurring feature of Indian politics and is likely to continue influencing elections in the years ahead. Political parties have therefore developed several strategies to minimise the risk of legislators voting against official candidates.
One such measure was the introduction of the open ballot system in Rajya Sabha elections, allowing authorised party representatives to verify how legislators cast their votes. However, the reform has not eliminated instances of cross voting.
Beyond legal safeguards, political parties have increasingly relied on political management to prevent defections. Legislators are often housed in resorts or other secure locations to minimise the possibility of rival parties attempting to win them over.
The repeated instances of cross voting underscore the growing importance of election management in Indian politics. The ability to retain one's legislators while persuading those from rival parties has become an increasingly significant aspect of electoral strategy.