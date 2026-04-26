Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram: How BJP Reshaped Indian Politics By Normalising Defections

BJP National President Nitin Nabin meets Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal at the party's headquarters, in New Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs Chadha and Sandeep Pathak on Friday announced that they are joining the BJP along with five other MPs of the party. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

BJP National President Nitin Nabin meets Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal at the party's headquarters, in New Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs Chadha and Sandeep Pathak on Friday announced that they are joining the BJP along with five other MPs of the party. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali