Representation vs Reservation in UP Politics: BJP, SP and the New Backward Caste Battle Before 2027

According to the CSDS-Lok Niti post poll survey of 2024 India alliance got 56 per cent of the non-Jatav votes. The BJP which had won 48 per cent of the non-Jatav votes in 2019 got 29 per cent in 2024. Similarly, the India alliance got 25 per cent of the Jatav votes, 34 per cent of other OBC groups, 34 per cent of Kurmi-Koeri votes, 82 per cent of Yadav votes and 16 per cent of the upper-caste votes. The NDA got 24 per cent of Jatav votes, 59 per cent of other OBC groups, 61 per cent of the Kurmi-Koeri votes, 15 per cent of the Yadav votes and 79 per cent of the upper-caste votes. Number of reserved seats BJP won came down from 15 in 2019 to just eight in 2024, for the SP, the seats went up from zero to seven.