BJP Dubs Congress ‘Land Scam’ Allegations Against MP CM Mohan Yadav ‘Baseless’

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Hemant Khandelwal on Tuesday termed the Congress’ land scam allegations against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as “baseless,” accusing the opposition party of “conspiring” against an OBC leader. He claimed that targeting leaders from the backward class had become a “repetitive pattern” for the Congress.
The Congress allegations stem from an Indian Express report which, citing government land records, revealed that Yadav’s wife, son, daughter-in-law, and extended family purchased 168 acres spread across 137 plots in Ujjain between December 2023 and December 2025. These acquisitions were made either directly or through four real estate companies owned by them.
In a video message, Hemant Khandelwal said the allegations made by the Congress were aimed at creating confusion and that there was “absolutely no truth in them.”
“The Congress is targeting an OBC chief minister of the state. Whenever this state has had a chief minister from the OBC community — be it Uma Bharti, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, or Mohan Yadav — the Congress has attempted to weaken them by conspiring against them,” Khandelwal added.
Backing the Chief Minister’s claim of rightful ownership of the land, Khandelwal said that according to the nomination papers filed by Mohan Yadav in 2023, he owned 17 acres of land, a figure that has remained unchanged.
According to the Indian Express report, most of the purchases were made in areas where government road projects or the Ujjain Master Plan 2035 propose converting agricultural land into residential or commercial properties. The family has reportedly acquired a total of 253 acres since 2021, when Yadav became a state minister.
Congress Demands Probe
Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar held a press conference in Bhopal, alleging that land prices were deliberately increased by announcing development projects in those areas after land had already been purchased.
“Certainly, the Chief Minister will say that everything happened as per rules and law, and that we file income tax returns. But our demand is that a Supreme Court judge should investigate this by forming a committee,” Singhar said, as quoted by The Hindu.