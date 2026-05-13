Paradigm Shift in Indian Politics: BJP’s Rise, Regional Parties’ Decline and the Future of Federal Democracy

Under the coalition system, we saw the rise of regional parties playing an important role in the formation of the government at the national level. The coalition seemed inevitable due to disintegration of the Congress system and the further consolidation of the alternative power centres on the basis of changing socio-economic and political interests. The formation of large, multi-party governments during coalition systems was possible due to the pattern of party fragmentation into several single state parties, and thereafter, the motivations for pre-electoral coalitions. The growth of regional parties during this period is also marked by the increased incentives for opportunistic politicians to be part of the regional players sustaining the governments at the national level. The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in 2004, known as ‘federal coalitions’ saw multiple diversities—religions, castes, linguistic, cultural and regional—in the national power arena, fostering ‘cooperative federalism’ in bargaining and competing interests of the different partners in the coalition. This eventually led to Indian states becoming the primary arenas of political contestations and further shrinking of the space for a real Opposition. The success of regional parties was predicated less on the clientelestic brand of politics and more on representing sub-national identities, but they became ineffective in securing substantial devolution of power.