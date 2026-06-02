Canada Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA International Friendly: Les Rouges Beat Les Rouges In Crucial Pre-World Cup Fixture
FIFA World Cup 2026 co-hosts Canada defeated Uzbekistan 2-0 in a crucial pre-tournament international friendly at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday (June 1). Jonathan Osorio, making his 90th appearance in Les Rouges, scored a second-half goal, while Jayden Nelson, who also came off the bench, sealed the win in stoppage time. Tani Oluwaseyi assisted both goals. But the win was marred by an injury to defender Moise Bombito, who limped to the locker room in the first half. Midfielder Marcelo Flores was already recuperating from a torn ligament. Both are in the 26-player squad named by head coach Jesse Marsch. Canada will play another friendly, against Ireland on Saturday, before their World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group B. Uzbekistan are in Group K and will face Colombia in their first match on June 17 in Mexico City. The White Wolves from Central Asia are making their first-ever World Cup appearance.
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