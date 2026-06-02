Canada Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA International Friendly: Les Rouges Beat Les Rouges In Crucial Pre-World Cup Fixture

FIFA World Cup 2026 co-hosts Canada defeated Uzbekistan 2-0 in a crucial pre-tournament international friendly at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday (June 1). Jonathan Osorio, making his 90th appearance in Les Rouges, scored a second-half goal, while Jayden Nelson, who also came off the bench, sealed the win in stoppage time. Tani Oluwaseyi assisted both goals. But the win was marred by an injury to defender Moise Bombito, who limped to the locker room in the first half. Midfielder Marcelo Flores was already recuperating from a torn ligament. Both are in the 26-player squad named by head coach Jesse Marsch. Canada will play another friendly, against Ireland on Saturday, before their World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group B. Uzbekistan are in Group K and will face Colombia in their first match on June 17 in Mexico City. The White Wolves from Central Asia are making their first-ever World Cup appearance.

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FIFA International Friendly: Canada Vs Uzbekistan
Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau (16) makes a save against Uzbekistan's Eldor Shomurodov (14) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Edmonton, Alberta. | Photo: Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP
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FIFA International Friendly: Uzbekistan vs Canada
Canada's Jayden Nelson (29) battles against Uzbekistan's Aziz Amonov (28) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Edmonton, Alberta. | Photo: Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP
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FIFA International Friendly Match: Canada Vs Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan's Eldor Shomurodov (14) fends off Canada's Niko Sigur (23) and Alistair Johnston, bottom right, during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Edmonton, Alberta. | Photo: Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP
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FIFA International Friendly Match: Uzbekistan vs Canada
Canada's Ralph Priso (28) battles against Uzbekistan's Farrukh Sayfiev (4) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Edmonton, Alberta. | Photo: Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP
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FIFA International Friendly Soccer Match: Canada Vs Uzbekistan
Fans brave the rain for Canada's international friendly soccer match against Uzbekistan during the first half in Edmonton, Alberta. | Photo: Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP
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FIFA International Friendly Soccer Match: Uzbekistan vs Canada
Canada's Ismael Kone (8) heads the ball as Uzbekistan's Oston Urunov (11) watches during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Edmonton, Alberta. | Photo: Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Canada Vs Uzbekistan
Canada's Alistair Johnston (2) battles against Uzbekistan's Oston Urunov (11) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Edmonton, Alberta. | Photo: Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Uzbekistan vs Canada
Canada's Stephen Eustaquio (7) battles against Uzbekistan's Odiljon Xamrobekov (9) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Edmonton, Alberta. | Photo: Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP
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Uzbekistan Canada Soccer
Canada's Alistair Johnston, right, is tackled by Uzbekistan's Otabek Shukurov (7) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, June 1, 2026. () | Photo: Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada Uzbekistan Soccer
Canada's Cyle Larin (9) has the ball kicked away by Uzbekistan's Abdukodir Khusanov (2) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Edmonton, Alberta. | Photo: Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP
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