PSG Footballers Take UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Trophy At French Open: See Best Photos At Court Philippe-Chatrier
Paris Saint-Germain took its Champions League success to the French Open on Monday when Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele and three teammates raised the trophy for tennis fans. Dembele and his France teammates Bradley Barcola, Warren Zaire-Emery and Desire Doue received a standing ovation from tennis fans as they took to the sun-drenched Philippe-Chatrier court. PSG won Europe’s most prestigious club competition for a second straight year on Saturday after beating Arsenal in a tense final which finished with a penalty shootout. Sporting sunglasses, Dembele shouted “Ici c’est Paris!” (This is Paris!) — one of the favorite chants of PSG fans. Some of the crowd joined in a loud rendition of it.
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