PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan Highlights, Indonesia Open: Indian Star Battles Into Second Round

PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Welcome!
Good morning, badminton fans! This is the start of our live blog covering PV Sindhu’s Singapore Open first-round clash against Busanan Ongbamrungphan. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and tidbits.
PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Welcome!
Fixture: PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan
Series: Indonesia Open 2026
Venue: Istora Senayan
Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Time: 8:30 AM IST (tentative)
PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Game On!
Both PV Sindhu and Busanan Ongbamrungphan are at the courth and are done with their warm-up.
PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Sindhu Takes Game !
What a battle to start the match! PV Sindhu survives a fiercely contested opening game, edging past Busanan Ongbamrungphan 25-23 after a tense exchange of rallies. Neither player was able to establish a significant lead, with the score remaining neck-and-neck throughout. Busanan pushed Sindhu all the way and even threatened to steal the game, but the Indian star showed tremendous composure under pressure, winning the crucial points in the closing stages to take a hard-fought first-game advantage.
PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Sindhu Wins!
PV Sindhu wraps up the contest in style, claiming the second game 21-16 to seal a straight-games victory. After the closely fought opener, the Indian star looked far more settled and controlled the pace of play with her attacking strokes and precise placement. Busanan stayed within touching distance for much of the game, but Sindhu raised her level when it mattered most, pulling away in the latter stages to close out the match and book her place in the next round of the Indonesia Open.