PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan Highlights, Indonesia Open: Indian Star Battles Into Second Round

PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan Live Score, Indonesia Open: Indian Star Battles Into Second Round | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

PV Sindhu made a winning start to her Indonesia Open 2026 campaign, defeating Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in straight games, 25-23, 21-16, in the women’s singles first round at Jakarta’s Istora Senayan. The Indian star was pushed hard in a gripping opening game, with both players exchanging points throughout before Sindhu held her nerve in the closing stages to edge it 25-23. That breakthrough proved crucial as the two-time Olympic medallist settled into her rhythm in the second game, using her trademark attacking play and court coverage to take control. Busanan fought bravely and stayed competitive for long stretches, but Sindhu’s experience and composure in key moments helped her close out the contest 21-16, securing a spot in the second round of the BWF Super 1000 tournament.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Jun 2026, 09:43:12 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Welcome! Good morning, badminton fans! This is the start of our live blog covering PV Sindhu’s Singapore Open first-round clash against Busanan Ongbamrungphan. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and tidbits.

2 Jun 2026, 09:43:12 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Welcome! Fixture: PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan

Series: Indonesia Open 2026

Venue: Istora Senayan

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM IST (tentative)

2 Jun 2026, 09:43:12 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Game On! Both PV Sindhu and Busanan Ongbamrungphan are at the courth and are done with their warm-up.

2 Jun 2026, 09:45:45 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Sindhu Takes Game ! What a battle to start the match! PV Sindhu survives a fiercely contested opening game, edging past Busanan Ongbamrungphan 25-23 after a tense exchange of rallies. Neither player was able to establish a significant lead, with the score remaining neck-and-neck throughout. Busanan pushed Sindhu all the way and even threatened to steal the game, but the Indian star showed tremendous composure under pressure, winning the crucial points in the closing stages to take a hard-fought first-game advantage.