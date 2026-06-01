Himachal Local Body Results Signal BJP Wave, Discontent With Congress, Says Jairam Thakur

Thakur says BJP victories in municipal corporations reflect anti-incumbency against the Congress government and growing momentum ahead of Assembly elections
He accuses the Sukhu government of delayed elections, weak financial management and failing to fully deliver on key promises
Thakur says the party will centre its 2027 campaign on Congress’s ‘unfulfilled guarantees’
Fresh off a strong showing in Himachal Pradesh’s local body elections, opposition leader and former chief minister Jairam Thakur said that he thought that the results indicated voter displeasure with the Congress government, which may influence the upcoming state Assembly elections next year.
Speaking to Outlook after the BJP’s gains in Municipal Corporation, Thakur this was an unmistakable political message from the people after the BJP’s victory in the Municipal Corporation. He further said that these election results show that the patience of the people with the Congress government, which is headed by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is running out.
Thakur pointed out the BJP’s resurgence in the municipal corporation elections, saying the party retained control of the Mandi Municipal Corporation while wresting Dharamshala and Solan from the Congress. The Congress, meanwhile, held on to the Palampur civic body. Elections to the four urban local bodies were held on May 17, with results declared on Sunday, May 31, 2026.
He argued that the outcome reflected growing momentum for the BJP, adding that early trends from zila parishad elections further strengthened the party’s position ahead of next year’s Assembly polls.
At the nagar parishad level, where elections are not contested on official party symbols, Thakur claimed BJP-backed candidates performed strongly, securing victories in 18 of the 25 bodies.
He also highlighted what he described as setbacks for Congress in the chief minister’s own political turf, arguing that losses in local governing bodies there reflected waning public confidence in the state government.
A major point of criticism from Thakur was the timing of local body elections. He accused the Congress government of delaying the polls since 2023 under the pretext of floods and environmental disasters. According to him, the invocation of disaster-related provisions allowed the government to postpone elections because Congress had anticipated electoral losses.
Drawing a comparison with his own tenure, Thakur recalled that local elections were conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic while he served as chief minister. He argued that the decision reflected both confidence in governance and a commitment to democratic functioning despite difficult circumstances.
Beyond electoral politics, Thakur mounted a broader attack on the Sukhu government’s governance record, accusing it of lacking both vision and a concrete developmental roadmap. He alleged that the administration has failed to improve the state’s financial position and has become overly dependent on borrowing while struggling to fulfil promises made during the 2022 Assembly campaign.
Defending the BJP’s fiscal record, Thakur argued that his government maintained comparatively lower borrowing levels than previous administrations. He contended that the current government’s financial stress stems largely from ambitious promises made before elections that remain unfulfilled.
Among the Congress government’s most visible commitments, he noted, were direct financial support for women, free electricity provisions and large-scale job creation. Thakur alleged that these promises have either not materialised or have been implemented inconsistently. He claimed that while Congress pledged ₹1,500 monthly support for women between the ages of 18 and 60 and 300 units of free electricity, residents instead witnessed tariff increases. Likewise, he questioned the government’s promise of creating 5 lakh jobs, saying employment targets had failed to translate into visible outcomes.
However, in May 2026 the Congress government had rolled out monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 for every woman whose family income is less than Rs 2 lakh per annum under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana.
He also accused the chief minister of presenting contradictory claims on the status of election guarantees, alleging that Congress leaders had overstated the extent to which campaign commitments had been fulfilled.
On the question of finances, Thakur rejected allegations that the Union government had penalised Himachal Pradesh for electing a Congress administration. He argued that the state continues to rely heavily on central assistance, whether through aided schemes, grants or development support.
Addressing concerns over the discontinuation of revenue deficit grants, Thakur maintained that the decision was based on recommendations of the Finance Commission and was not directed specifically at Himachal Pradesh. Similar changes, he said, affected multiple states and should be understood within a broader policy framework rather than as political targeting.
He further argued that Himachal continues to receive forms of special financial assistance from the Centre, including long repayment windows for borrowed funds. Thakur described these measures as critical for a hill state with limited avenues for independent revenue generation.
Thakur also pointed to governance concerns beyond finances, alleging that several hundreds of budgeted institutions had shut down during the Congress government’s tenure, while the Congress has claimed that Thakur had opened over 590 institutions towards the end of his tenure without allocating budgets and making provision of adequate staff .
Thakur has claimed infrastructure damaged by environmental disasters since 2023 remains only partially restored despite central support, while allegations of corruption and controversial appointments continue to shadow the administration.
Looking ahead to the next Assembly elections in 2027, Thakur said the BJP intends to campaign aggressively on what it sees as Congress’s failure to deliver on its 10 guarantees. The party, he suggested, will frame the contest around governance, accountability and unmet promises.
Beyond Himachal, Thakur expressed confidence about the BJP’s prospects in neighbouring states. He predicted a return to power in Uttarakhand and argued that rising concerns over governance and corruption in Punjab could reshape political sentiment there as well.
Within Himachal Pradesh BJP, however, Thakur dismissed speculation of factionalism. He insisted the party remains organisationally strong and united, crediting its internal discipline and leadership structure for maintaining cohesion in a politically competitive state.
For Thakur, the message from the recent local elections is clear: the BJP sees the results not merely as a municipal victory, but as a chapter for a comeback in Himachal Pradesh.