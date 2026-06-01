Himachal Local Body Results Signal BJP Wave, Discontent With Congress, Says Jairam Thakur

Among the Congress government’s most visible commitments, he noted, were direct financial support for women, free electricity provisions and large-scale job creation. Thakur alleged that these promises have either not materialised or have been implemented inconsistently. He claimed that while Congress pledged ₹1,500 monthly support for women between the ages of 18 and 60 and 300 units of free electricity, residents instead witnessed tariff increases. Likewise, he questioned the government’s promise of creating 5 lakh jobs, saying employment targets had failed to translate into visible outcomes.