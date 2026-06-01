Success Mantras Of IIT JEE Advanced Toppers 2026

Beyond marks, in-depth understanding helped Jatin Chahar

The third rank went to Jatin Chahar from Goth village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. His journey was built on gradual accomplishments underlined by a six-year classroom coaching experience. He says, “Success isn't achieved by a single day of hard work. It is the daily small efforts that lead to great results. From the very beginning I focused entirely on clearing concepts. It's crucial to understand the subject in depth," adds Chahar.