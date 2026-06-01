Delhi Court Sends Three Accused in NEET Paper Leak Case to 14-Day Judicial Custody

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Outlook News Desk
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The CBI alleges Hawaldar distributed the NEET-UG 2026 paper for money, while Shirure and Shah facilitated access to leaked questions.

CBI takes custody of accused in NEET-UG paper leak case in Nashik
CBI officials take accused Shubham Khairnar into custody in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case and leave for Delhi for further investigation, in Nashik, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • A Delhi court remanded NTA translator Manisha Hawaldar, paediatrician Manoj Shirure and tutor Tejas Shah to 14 days' judicial custody.

  • Thirteen people have been arrested so far, with the NEET-UG exam cancelled and a re-test scheduled for June 21.

A Delhi court on Monday sent three accused in the NEET paper leak case — a physics lecturer empanelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as a translator, a Latur-based paediatrician and a physics tutor — to 14 days' judicial custody.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the CBI's plea seeking judicial custody of Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, Dr Manoj Shirure and Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, all of whom have been arrested in connection with the alleged leak of the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper.

Hawaldar's CBI custody had been extended by two days on Saturday, while Shirure and Shah were remanded to five days of custodial interrogation on May 27.

According to the CBI, Hawaldar, a physics lecturer who was empanelled by the NTA as a translator, conspired with other accused persons to illegally retain and distribute the NEET-UG question paper in exchange for money.

Members of Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), student wing of AAP, stage a protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, outside the NTA office, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI
NEET Leak Traced to ‘NTA Source’, CBI tells Court

By Outlook News Desk

The agency alleged that Shirure, a paediatrician based in Maharashtra's Latur district, played a “key role” in helping three students obtain Chemistry questions from NEET paper setter P V Kulkarni. One of the students was the son of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, who runs Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC) in Latur.

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Shivraj Motegaonkar with students as per RCC's website - rccpattern.com
NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Probe Widens as CBI Scans Parents Who Allegedly Bought Leaked Papers - | Photo: PTI
Members of Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), student wing of AAP, stage a protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, outside the NTA office, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI

The CBI has already arrested Motegaonkar and Kulkarni, whom it describes as the alleged kingpin of the operation.

Shah, a physics teacher at the Pune-based Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the case. Investigators claim he received leaked Physics questions for NEET-UG 2026 from Hawaldar.

So far, the CBI has arrested 13 people in connection with the case.

The controversy erupted after allegations of a paper leak surfaced following the May 3 NEET-UG examination. On May 12, the NTA cancelled the test, formally known as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), which is conducted for admissions to medical courses across the country.

A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.

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