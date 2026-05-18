NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Probe Widens as CBI Scans Parents Who Allegedly Bought Leaked Papers

CBI Conducts Searches in Nanded, Latur

A CBI team comprising eight officers conducted raids at multiple premises, including a house in Nanded’s Vidyut Nagar area. Officials suspect that parents paid between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh to middlemen for access to leaked question papers. In one case under investigation, a businessman from Nanded allegedly paid around Rs 10 lakh through intermediaries to secure the paper for his daughter.