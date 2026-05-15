CBI Team Descends On Latur To Unravel NEET Paper Leak Mystery

Summary of this article
The "Latur Pattern", once a gold standard for producing medical and engineering aspirants is now under the microscopic glare of CBI.
The cancellation of the May 3 exam has left students in a state of suspended animation, their stethoscopes feeling further away than ever.
This isn't just a legal probe; it’s a puncture in the collective hope of a community where families often sink their life savings into coaching fees, trusting that the system is a meritocracy.
In the quiet, academic lanes of Latur, a city that has long worn its reputation as Maharashtra’s "coaching factory" with pride, the air has turned thick with unease. The "Latur Pattern"—once a gold standard for producing medical and engineering aspirants—is now under the microscopic glare of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). On a humid Friday, the silence of the Omkar Residency in Shivnagar was broken by the arrival of a 28-member CBI team. Their target was Shivraj Motegaonkar, the director of Renukai Chemistry Classes, a man whose career has been built on the dreams of thousands of students, now being questioned in connection with the alleged NEET 2026 paper leak.
The scene was one of stark contrast: the clinical, procedural efficiency of federal investigators against the domestic backdrop of a local educator's home. For the residents of Latur, the sight of investigators stepping out of Motegaonkar’s residence at noon, tight-lipped and sombre, felt like a betrayal of the town’s scholarly ethos. This isn't just a legal probe; it’s a puncture in the collective hope of a community where families often sink their life savings into coaching fees, trusting that the system is a meritocracy. The cancellation of the May 3 exam has left students in a state of suspended animation, their stethoscopes feeling further away than ever.
The human cost of this scandal is perhaps best reflected in the detention of P.V. Kulkarni, a retired faculty member who once sat on the NEET paper-setting committee. To his former students and colleagues, Kulkarni was a venerable figure of the old guard. Seeing a retired teacher, four years past his service, pulled into a web of allegations involving identical mock tests and leaked questions feels like a Shakespearean tragedy for a town that lives and breathes education. A local parent’s complaint—that 42 questions in a private mock test were carbon copies of the actual exam—was the spark that brought the CBI to their doorstep, turning a place of learning into a crime scene.
As the investigation ripples across Maharashtra—from Nashik to Pune—the heart of the matter remains in the cramped study rooms of Latur. The police have already scanned CCTV footage and questioned staff, but the digital trail is only part of the story. The real story lies in the faces of the young aspirants watching the news from their hostel balconies. They are the collateral damage of a system where the pressure to succeed has apparently birthed a desperation to cheat. For now, Latur waits, not for a result list, but for the truth to emerge from the shadows of its most famous coaching centres.