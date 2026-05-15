CBI Questions Latur Coaching Centre Director In NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Probe

The CBI questioned Shivraj Motegaonkar, director of Renukai Chemistry Classes in Latur, as part of its investigation into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
NEET-UG 2026 cancelled
National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam conducted on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities". NEET aspirants at an examination centre, in Patna, in this file photo dated, May 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The probe intensified after a parent alleged that 42 questions in a mock test conducted by a private coaching institute matched those in the cancelled NEET exam held on May 3.

  • The agency has already detained retired chemistry professor P V Kulkarni and three others from Maharashtra.

  • Local police have questioned coaching staff, students, and counsellors and seized CCTV footage from two centres.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the alleged NEET (UG) paper leak, on Friday questioned the director of a prominent coaching centre in Maharashtra’s Latur city, officials said.

A CBI team visited the residence of Shivraj Motegaonkar, director of Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC), located in Omkar Residency in the Shivnagar area, on Thursday night and again early Friday morning as part of its inquiry into the paper leak case.

The CBI team currently stationed in Latur comprises 28 members.

When media personnel approached a CBI officer outside Motegaonkar’s residence around 12:30 pm and sought details about the investigation, the officer declined to comment.

The CBI arrived in Latur on Wednesday and detained P V Kulkarni, a retired chemistry faculty member from a local college, in connection with the paper leak probe.

National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam conducted on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities" - PTI
CBI Team Descends On Latur To Unravel NEET Paper Leak Mystery

BY Outlook News Desk

Officials said Kulkarni retired from a reputed college four years ago and had been a member of the NEET paper-setting committee for chemistry.

The NEET (UG) 2026 examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses, conducted on May 3, was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak. The government subsequently handed over the investigation to the CBI.

Related Content
National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam conducted on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities" - PTI
CBI Team Descends On Latur To Unravel NEET Paper Leak Mystery
Members of Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), student wing of AAP, stage a protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, outside the NTA office, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI
NEET Leak Traced to ‘NTA Source’, CBI tells Court
CBI Arrests Five as NEET 2026 Paper Leak Probe Expand - File Image
CBI Arrests Five as NEET 2026 Paper Leak Probe Expand
National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members stage a demonstration against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Tanmay Pande
From NEET To Vyapam: Why India’s Biggest Exams Keep Getting Cancelled
Related Content

A student's parent had filed a complaint at the Superintendent of Police’s office in Latur on Tuesday, alleging that 42 questions in a mock test conducted by a private coaching institute in the city were identical to those that appeared in the NEET examination.

Members of Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), student wing of AAP, stage a protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, outside the NTA office, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI
NEET Leak Traced to ‘NTA Source’, CBI tells Court

BY Outlook News Desk

Acting on the complaint, Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe directed Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sameersinh Salve to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Police have also questioned six individuals, including coaching institute staff, students, and counsellors, in connection with the case. In addition, CCTV footage from two coaching centres has been seized.

Before Kulkarni’s detention in Latur, the CBI had detained three individuals from different parts of Maharashtra — Shubham Khairnar (30) from Nashik, beautician Manisha Waghmare from Pune, and Dhananjay Lokhande (26) from Rahuri in Ahilyanagar — in connection with the case.

(with PTI inputs)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories