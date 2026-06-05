JEE Advanced 2026 Data Breach Claims Misleading, No Sensitive Data Compromised, Says IIT Roorkee

The clarification follows claims by 16-year-old cybersecurity researcher Rylen Anil that a public cloud-storage endpoint linked to the JEE (Advanced) 2026 results portal was accessible without authentication, exposing personal and examination-related details of lakhs of candidates. According to PTI, IIT Roorkee said the issue stemmed from a brief cloud-storage configuration error, while the Ministry of Education and the institute maintained that examination records, marks and candidate information remain secure.