NEET Leak Report Flags Human Handling As Biggest Risk In Exam Security

Summary of this article
A panel led by K. Radhakrishnan had earlier identified transport, storage and human handling as weak points in the NEET examination process.
The committee recommended computer-based exams, stronger surveillance and institutional reforms within the National Testing Agency.
The report has regained attention after the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 over fresh paper leak allegations.
The K Radhakrishnan Committee, constituted in the aftermath of the alleged malpractice controversy regarding the 2024 NEET UG exam, in its report labelled local transport, storage, and human handling as some of the weakest links in the conduct of the examination.
The committee was formed in 2024 under the chairmanship of former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan. It was aimed at suggesting reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The Report
In its report, the committee recommended a shift to a computer/hybrid mode of conducting examinations instead of the pen and paper method used currently. A shift to multiple phase exam instead of the ongoing single-phase structure was also suggested.
Multiple changes to the NTA such as permanent professional staff, reduced dependence on outsourced manpower and stronger accountability mechanisms were also recommended.
Two years after the constitution of the committee many recommendations still remain unimplemented. The NEET UG exam has once again been rocked by controversy and scandal.
The report also focused on efforts to eliminate impersonation by fake candidates and cracking down on organised cheating networks. To assist in these efforts the committee suggested use of digital surveillance and command-and-control monitoring.
To formulate the report the committee collected feedback from nearly 37,000 stakeholders mostly class 12 students, the key demographic affected by the scandals.
The committee also said that India could emerge as a global leader in educational testing. “Any test-conducting agency that learns to operate nationwide testing in India successfully gets to train a robust model that can work at scale in varied conditions and contexts elsewhere in the world,” the committee said.
NEET UG Cancellation
The NTA on Tuesday announced that the 2026 NEET UG exam stood cancelled. The cancellation was attributed to reports of paper leak allegations that emerged from multiple places across the country.
It affected nearly 25 lakh students who took the examination on May 3.
Multiple arrests have been made in connection with the alleged leak as a multi-state cheating network is being uncovered by central agencies. Just yesterday, 5 individuals were arrested from different parts of the country.