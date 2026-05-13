From NEET To Vyapam: Why India’s Biggest Exams Keep Getting Cancelled

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members stage a demonstration against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Tanmay Pande

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members stage a demonstration against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Tanmay Pande