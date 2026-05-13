ABVP Protests Outside NTA Office Over NEET-UG Cancellation

Summary of this article
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad protested outside the National Testing Agency office in Delhi over the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026.
Protesters demanded strict action against those responsible for the alleged paper leak and sought greater transparency in competitive exams.
Several ABVP members attempted to cross police barricades, prompting intervention by Delhi Police and RAF personnel amid heavy security deployment.
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad protested on Wednesday outside the NTA office in Delhi over the NEET-UG 2026's cancellation due to claims of irregularities and paper leaks.
Raising anti-National Testing Agency (NTA) slogans, the demonstrators asked for increased transparency in the administration of competitive exams and demanded severe punishment for those accountable for the alleged violations.
Several members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) tried to break through police barricades outside the NTA office during the demonstration. The Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) troops stationed there, however, drove them back.
Strong security measures were implemented outside the NTA office to avert any adverse developments.
"No one will be allowed to breach the law and order situation. Heavy security has been deployed outside the NTA office," a senior police officer said.