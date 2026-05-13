ABVP Protests Outside NTA Office Over NEET-UG Cancellation

Students demand action over alleged paper leak and exam irregularities as heavy security deployed in Delhi

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Representational Image Photo via Ravi Choudhary (PTI)
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  • Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad protested outside the National Testing Agency office in Delhi over the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026.

  • Protesters demanded strict action against those responsible for the alleged paper leak and sought greater transparency in competitive exams.

  • Several ABVP members attempted to cross police barricades, prompting intervention by Delhi Police and RAF personnel amid heavy security deployment.

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad protested on Wednesday outside the NTA office in Delhi over the NEET-UG 2026's cancellation due to claims of irregularities and paper leaks.

Raising anti-National Testing Agency (NTA) slogans, the demonstrators asked for increased transparency in the administration of competitive exams and demanded severe punishment for those accountable for the alleged violations.

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members stage a demonstration against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI
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BY Outlook News Desk

Several members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) tried to break through police barricades outside the NTA office during the demonstration. The Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) troops stationed there, however, drove them back.

Strong security measures were implemented outside the NTA office to avert any adverse developments.

"No one will be allowed to breach the law and order situation. Heavy security has been deployed outside the NTA office," a senior police officer said.

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