ABVP Protests Outside NTA Office Over NEET-UG Cancellation

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad protested on Wednesday outside the NTA office in Delhi over the NEET-UG 2026's cancellation due to claims of irregularities and paper leaks.



Raising anti-National Testing Agency (NTA) slogans, the demonstrators asked for increased transparency in the administration of competitive exams and demanded severe punishment for those accountable for the alleged violations.