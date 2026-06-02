Jakub Mensik Vs Joao Fonseca LIVE Score, French Open: Brazilian Youngster Eyes Another Upset At Roland-Garros

Joao Fonseca of Brazil reacts as he plays against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Friday, May 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Jakub Mensik Vs Joao Fonseca LIVE: French Open 2026 enters the quarter-final stage as we see teenage sensation, Joao Fonseca take on Jakub Mensik in the fourth-round The young Brazilian has made his mark on this tournament by upsetting Novak Djokovic in one of the great matches in recent memory. At just 19 years old, Fonseca seems destined to be a future star of this sport. However, 20-year-old Jakub Mensik is flying under the radar as a rising star in his own right. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Roland-Garros fourth-round clash at Court Philippe-Chatrier on June 2, 2026 right here

LIVE UPDATES

3 Jun 2026, 12:18:40 am IST Jakub Mensik Vs Joao Fonseca LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Brazil Superiority In The Stands Joao Fonseca is aiming to become the fourth man from Brazil to reach a Grand Slam semi-final, after Ron Barnes, Fernando Meligeni and Gustavo Kuerten. Kuerten, who was won three titles at Roland-Garros, is again the stands to watch the young prodigy in action.

3 Jun 2026, 12:10:14 am IST Jakub Mensik Vs Joao Fonseca LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Brazilian Holds Opening Game Four straight points for Joao Fonseca and the Brazilian holds serve against the 20-year-old Czech. This will be a fascinating contest between the two tennis teens.

3 Jun 2026, 12:03:17 am IST Jakub Mensik Vs Joao Fonseca LIVE Score, French Open 2026: H2H These two teenagers have met before, at the ATP Next Gen Finals in 2024, where Fonseca enjoyed a sensational run throughout the tournament and edged Mensik in a thrilling five-set battle.

2 Jun 2026, 11:59:23 pm IST Jakub Mensik Vs Joao Fonseca LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Key Updates Of The Day So Far Mirra Andreeva cruised to the semis at Roland Garros with her victory over Sorana Cirstea.

She will play Marta Kostyuk in the semi-finals - Kostyuk beat fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the other quarter-final.

In the men's draw, second seed Alexander Zverev defeated Spanish teenager Rafael Jodar in straight sets to reach the semi-finals.

2 Jun 2026, 11:40:14 pm IST Jakub Mensik Vs Joao Fonseca LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Kei Nishikori To Retire On His Home Soil Former U.S. Open finalist Kei Nishikori will conclude his career at home when he plays in the Japan Open later this year. The 36-year-old Nishikori has been given a wild card invitation by tournament organizers, the ATP Tour confirmed Tuesday. The tournament in Tokyo will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.