Jakub Mensik Vs Joao Fonseca LIVE Score, French Open: Brazilian Youngster Eyes Another Upset At Roland-Garros

Jakub Mensik Vs Joao Fonseca LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Brazil Superiority In The Stands
Joao Fonseca is aiming to become the fourth man from Brazil to reach a Grand Slam semi-final, after Ron Barnes, Fernando Meligeni and Gustavo Kuerten. Kuerten, who was won three titles at Roland-Garros, is again the stands to watch the young prodigy in action.
Jakub Mensik Vs Joao Fonseca LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Brazilian Holds Opening Game
Four straight points for Joao Fonseca and the Brazilian holds serve against the 20-year-old Czech. This will be a fascinating contest between the two tennis teens.
Jakub Mensik Vs Joao Fonseca LIVE Score, French Open 2026: H2H
These two teenagers have met before, at the ATP Next Gen Finals in 2024, where Fonseca enjoyed a sensational run throughout the tournament and edged Mensik in a thrilling five-set battle.
Jakub Mensik Vs Joao Fonseca LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Key Updates Of The Day So Far
Mirra Andreeva cruised to the semis at Roland Garros with her victory over Sorana Cirstea.
She will play Marta Kostyuk in the semi-finals - Kostyuk beat fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the other quarter-final.
In the men's draw, second seed Alexander Zverev defeated Spanish teenager Rafael Jodar in straight sets to reach the semi-finals.
Jakub Mensik Vs Joao Fonseca LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Kei Nishikori To Retire On His Home Soil
Former U.S. Open finalist Kei Nishikori will conclude his career at home when he plays in the Japan Open later this year. The 36-year-old Nishikori has been given a wild card invitation by tournament organizers, the ATP Tour confirmed Tuesday. The tournament in Tokyo will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.
Jakub Mensik Vs Joao Fonseca LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Match Details
Date: Tuesday, June 2
Time: 11:45 p.m. IST
How to Watch (TV): Sony Sports Network/FanCode and SonyLiv