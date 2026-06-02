India Vs Afghanistan Test 2026: Seven Net Bowlers Including Auqib Nabi And Zeeshan Ansari Named For Training Camp

"Yes Auqib Nabi has been asked to join the India nets. It is not just Auqib but there are six others, who have also been called to join the India nets. Due to extreme weather conditions, the two premier fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna can't go flat out in the nets after a gruelling three games in seven days with travel. The batters would need adequate practice," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI.