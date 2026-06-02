India Vs Afghanistan Test 2026: Seven Net Bowlers Including Auqib Nabi And Zeeshan Ansari Named For Training Camp

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PTI
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Auqib Nabi and Zeeshan Ansari are among seven bowlers picked to bowl in India's nets ahead of the one-off Afghanistan Test in New Chandigarh

India Vs Afghanistan Test 2026: Auqib Nabi And Zeeshan Ansari Named For Training Camp
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi in action in Ranji Trophy. | Photo: X/BCCIdomestic
Summary of this article

  • Auqib Nabi and Zeeshan Ansari have been named to help India prepare for the one-off Afghanistan Test starting June 6

  • Nabi took 60 wickets at 12.65 this Ranji season and was named Player of the Tournament

  • Despite his form, Nabi missed the Test squad with selectors picking only three seamers

Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi Dar, whose non-selection in the Indian Test squad invited widespread criticism, has been summoned by the team management along with six others to bowl in the nets ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting June 6.

Besides Auqib, wiry UP leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has also been asked to bowl in the nets as the Afghanistan team is expected to have a few wrist spinners.

"Yes Auqib Nabi has been asked to join the India nets. It is not just Auqib but there are six others, who have also been called to join the India nets. Due to extreme weather conditions, the two premier fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna can't go flat out in the nets after a gruelling three games in seven days with travel. The batters would need adequate practice," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI.

Auqib, who got 60 wickets to become highest wicket-taker while guiding Jammu and Kashmir to Ranji Trophy triumph, was pipped by gangly Punjab paceman Gurnoor Brar in the Indian team.

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The J&K medium pacer's omission had caused a furore with former India skipper and ex-chairman of selection committee Dilip Vengsarkar questioning the sanctity of Ranji Trophy if performances in the tournament weren't rewarded.

It is understood that Auqib hasn't yet been included in the 15-member squad but he is among the stand-bys.

Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar are three pacers in the 15 and only if one of the three has a niggle, will Auqib be included in the 15.

The Indian team will have its first practice session on Tuesday afternoon but all the players, who were part of the IPL final, are unlikely to train on the opening day.

Also Check: India Vs Afghanistan Squad

For the record, seven Gujarat Titans players (skipper Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar and Washington Sundar) are part of Test squad.

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