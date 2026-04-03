Auqib Nabi Credits This Former Speedster For Inspiring Him To Take Up Fast Bowling

Auqib Nabi came into spotlight after picking up 60 wickets from just 10 in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 and was picked up for INR 8.40 crore by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 auction

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IPL 2026 Auqib Nabi
Delhi Capital bag Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi Dar for 8.4 crore in IPL 2026 auction on December 16. Photo: X/Delhi Capitals
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Auqib Nabi reveals that he was inspired by Dale Steyn's ability to swing the ball at serious pace while growing up

  • He was guided by Jammu and Kashmir's then mentor Irfan Pathan to break into the senior men's team

  • He rose to prominence with a stellar season for Jammu and Kashmir, where he picked up 60 wickets in just 10 matches

Jammu and Kashmir's pace sensation Auqib Nabi says former South African speedster Dale Steyn's ability to swing the ball at a high speed inspired him to take up fast bowling.

Nabi, who played a key role in J&K's maiden title win in the Ranji Trophy this year, is in the Delhi Capitals’ camp waiting to make his debut in the Indian Premier League. He might get a chance on Saturday when Delhi take on Mumbai Indians in a home match.

"I used to watch Dale Steyn a lot when I was young. The way he swung the ball at such high pace inspired me to become a fast bowler and hopefully, play for India one day," Nabi told 'JioHotstar'.

"I used to get scolded a lot by my father for constantly playing cricket because I didn't have his support. He wanted me to become a doctor,' the 29-year-old recalled.

Nabi said Irfan Pathan, who worked as a mentor for Jammu and Kashmir, then played an instrumental role in helping him improve.

"When Irfan bhai joined as mentor of Jammu and Kashmir, I was in the Under-23 team and my performances there got his attention. He helped me make my debut for the Jammu and Kashmir senior team. He used to guide me a lot by giving me tips and was very helpful," Nabi said.

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On his part, Pathan said the idea was to develop a big pool of pacers for J&K and Nabi was one of the main bowlers in the project.

"I saw Auqib Nabi for the first time in 2018. When I was the mentor of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team, we wanted to have a strong group of eight to ten fast bowlers," Pathan said.

"We wanted to make a big group and Auqib was one of the key fast bowlers. The most important thing was that he used to bowl long spells, especially in Under-23 and junior cricket. He was very impressive. Secondly, his ability to move the ball late was very impressive," he added.

Pathan said Nabi's ability to extract movement off the seam as well as swing the ball either side makes stand out.

"Many international bowlers have a straight seam, including Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Auqib Nabi may not have a speed of 140 kmph, but the way he bowls, it quickens off the surface after pitching," he explained.

"Bowling close to the stumps, he can swing it away consistently and also surprise batters with the one that comes in and that is a major strength of Auqib Nabi," he added.

Q

Will Auqib Nabi play for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians?

A

It is highly unlikely that Auqib Nabi will play against MI as DC already have a well settled playing XI, shown in the last match.

Q

For how much DC paid for Auqib Nabi in IPL 2026 auction?

A

DC acquired the services of Auqib Nabi for INR 8.40 crore in IPL 2026.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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