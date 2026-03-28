Small Bags, Big Message: Iran’s Football Team Honours Children Killed In Minab School Airstrike
From football players wearing black arm-bands and carrying backpacks, to protests with symbolic coffins, to ordinary citizens holding a memorial for schoolgirls killed in a US Israeli attack on a girls' primary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, Iran, a nation unites in mourning and resolve, to fight the oppressors promising to 'liberate' them.
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