Small Bags, Big Message: Iran’s Football Team Honours Children Killed In Minab School Airstrike

From football players wearing black arm-bands and carrying backpacks, to  protests with symbolic coffins, to ordinary citizens holding a memorial for schoolgirls killed in a US Israeli attack on a girls' primary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, Iran, a nation unites in mourning and resolve, to fight the oppressors promising to 'liberate' them. 

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Iran National Football Team
The Iranian national team, National team players appear at the ceremony wearing black armbands and carrying girls school backpacks to protest the bombing of Shajareh Tayyebeh girls elementary school in Minab and the US-Israel strikes in Iran ahead of the friendly match between Iran and Nigeria at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkiye | Photo: IMAGO/Stringer
1/8
Turkey Iran Nigeria Soccer
Iran players pose with kids backpacks as they listen the National Anthem before the Iran vs Nigeria friendly soccer match in Antalya, Turkey | Photo: IMAGO/CENK OZEL
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
Iran US Israel War
Iranians gather at a cemetery to commemorate victims, most of them children, who were killed in a US Israeli attack on a girls primary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, Iran. | Photo: IMAGO/Hassan Ghaedi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
Tehran Al Quds Day Rally
Tehran Al Quds Day Rally Iranian people hold symbolic child-sized coffins during the Al-Quds Jerusalem Day rally in support of Palestinians on the last Friday of Muslims holy month of Ramadan in Tehran. | Photo: IMAGO/Arezoo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
Memorial held in Iran for students killed in US-Israeli attack on school
Iranians gather at a cemetery to commemorate victims, most of them children, who were killed in a US Israeli attack on a girls primary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, Iran. | Photo: IMAGO/Hassan Ghaedi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
Iranians gather at a cemetery to commemorate victims, most of them children, who were killed in a US Israeli attack on a girls primary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, Iran.
Iranians gather at a cemetery to commemorate victims, most of them children, who were killed in a US Israeli attack on a girls primary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, Iran. | Photo: IMAGO/Hassan Ghaedi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
Building of Shajarat al-Tayyiba Primary School damaged in US-Israel strike in Iran
The destroyed building of Shajareh-ye Tayyibe Primary School is seen after a US-Israel strike in Minab that killed 185 people, including dozens of students and teachers, most of them children in Hormozgan, Iran. | Photo: IMAGO/Hassan Ghaedi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
US-Israel-Iran War
The destroyed building of Shajareh-ye Tayyibe Primary School is seen after a US-Israel strike in Minab that killed 185 people, including dozens of students and teachers, most of them children in Hormozgan, Iran. | Photo: IMAGO/Hassan Ghaedi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
Children killed in US-Israel attack on Iranian elementary school buried in mass funeral
The coffins of students killed in an Israel-US attack on a girls primary school are seen during a mass funeral ceremony in Minab, Hormozgan, Iran. | Photo: IMAGO/Stringer
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Play Against Defending Champions?

  2. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

  3. Fan Denied Entry At Melbourne's Junction Oval For Wearing 'Free Imran Khan' T-Shirt During Sheffield Shield Final

  4. IPL Dispatch: MLAs Find 'Compromise' Ahead Of RCB Vs SRH Opener; Ashwin Makes 'Doosra' Choice

  5. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Daniel Vettori Updates on Pat Cummins’ Return To Action

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 27, 2026

  2. West Asia War Hits Home: Azadpur Mandi Vendors Struggle As Rising LPG Prices Impact Livelihoods

  3. Bengal SIR: EC To Publish 2nd Supplementary List Today

  4. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  5. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran-Linked Hackers Breach FBI Chief Kash Patel’s Personal Email, Leak Files

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: UN Warns Of Humanitarian Crisis In Lebanon; Israel Plans For More Attacks On Iran

  3. Is Former President Hassan Rouhani Trump’s Most Pragmatic Bet For Regime Change?

  4. Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Plan, Sets Five Conditions To End War

  5. Nepal Swears In Balendra Shah As Youngest Prime Minister

Latest Stories

  1. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  2. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh

  3. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

  4. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  5. Emergency at Delhi IGI Airport as IndiGo Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Scare

  6. IMAX India VP Faces Backlash Over ‘Project Hail Mary’ Shows, Calls Fan Reaction ‘Tantrum’

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 29–April 4, 2026: Growth and Challenges Ahead for Aries, Gemini and Scorpio

  8. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?