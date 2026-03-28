Small Bags, Big Message: Iran’s Football Team Honours Children Killed In Minab School Airstrike

The Iranian national team, National team players appear at the ceremony wearing black armbands and carrying girls school backpacks to protest the bombing of Shajareh Tayyebeh girls elementary school in Minab and the US-Israel strikes in Iran ahead of the friendly match between Iran and Nigeria at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkiye | Photo: IMAGO/Stringer

1/8 Iran players pose with kids backpacks as they listen the National Anthem before the Iran vs Nigeria friendly soccer match in Antalya, Turkey | Photo: IMAGO/CENK OZEL





2/8 Iranians gather at a cemetery to commemorate victims, most of them children, who were killed in a US Israeli attack on a girls primary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, Iran. | Photo: IMAGO/Hassan Ghaedi





3/8 Tehran Al Quds Day Rally Iranian people hold symbolic child-sized coffins during the Al-Quds Jerusalem Day rally in support of Palestinians on the last Friday of Muslims holy month of Ramadan in Tehran. | Photo: IMAGO/Arezoo





4/8 Iranians gather at a cemetery to commemorate victims, most of them children, who were killed in a US Israeli attack on a girls primary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, Iran. | Photo: IMAGO/Hassan Ghaedi





5/8 Iranians gather at a cemetery to commemorate victims, most of them children, who were killed in a US Israeli attack on a girls primary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, Iran. | Photo: IMAGO/Hassan Ghaedi





6/8 The destroyed building of Shajareh-ye Tayyibe Primary School is seen after a US-Israel strike in Minab that killed 185 people, including dozens of students and teachers, most of them children in Hormozgan, Iran. | Photo: IMAGO/Hassan Ghaedi





7/8 The destroyed building of Shajareh-ye Tayyibe Primary School is seen after a US-Israel strike in Minab that killed 185 people, including dozens of students and teachers, most of them children in Hormozgan, Iran. | Photo: IMAGO/Hassan Ghaedi





8/8 The coffins of students killed in an Israel-US attack on a girls primary school are seen during a mass funeral ceremony in Minab, Hormozgan, Iran. | Photo: IMAGO/Stringer





