Trump Rules Out Sanctions Relief Before Iran Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington will not unfreeze Iranian assets or lift sanctions before a peace deal with Iran is reached.
Trump indicated that sanctions relief could be considered only after an agreement is completed and if Tehran demonstrates constructive behaviour.
He also clarified that the participation of Lebanon is not a prerequisite for a short-term agreement between the United States and Iran.
US President Donald Trump has ruled out any easing of economic pressure on Iran before a formal peace agreement is reached, stating that frozen Iranian assets will remain inaccessible and sanctions will stay in place during ongoing negotiations.
In an interview with NBC News' Meet the Press, Trump said the United States would only consider unfreezing assets or lifting sanctions after a deal is concluded. "If they behave, if they do a good job, we start talking," he said, signalling that any relief would be contingent on Iran's compliance with the terms of an agreement.
Trump also dismissed suggestions that Lebanon must be included in an initial arrangement with Iran, indicating that Washington remains focused on securing a direct understanding with Tehran before considering broader regional issues.
The remarks come amid continuing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in West Asia and revive discussions surrounding Iran's nuclear programme and regional security concerns.