Australia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Looks to End Title Drought, Ayush Shetty Leads Men's Contingent

P PTI Published at: 8 June 2026 2:33 pm

India's star shuttler, PV Sindhu will look to end her prolonged title drought as she leads India in women's singles along with Tanvi Sharma and Malvika Bansod, while Ayush Shetty and Prannoy will lead India's hopes in men's singles in Sen's absence

P PTI Published at: 8 June 2026 2:33 pm

PV Sindhu will be in action against Ines Lucia Castillo in her opening match of Australia Open 2026 on Tuesday, June 9. Badminton Photo