Australia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Looks to End Title Drought, Ayush Shetty Leads Men's Contingent

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India's star shuttler, PV Sindhu will look to end her prolonged title drought as she leads India in women's singles along with Tanvi Sharma and Malvika Bansod, while Ayush Shetty and Prannoy will lead India's hopes in men's singles in Sen's absence

Australia Open 2026 - report
PV Sindhu will be in action against Ines Lucia Castillo in her opening match of Australia Open 2026 on Tuesday, June 9. Badminton Photo
Summary of this article

  • PV Sindhu will face Peru's Ines Lucia Castillo in her opening match

  • Reigning champion, Lakshya Sen will miss the tournament due to injury

  • World No. 20 Ayush Shetty will lead India's men's singles will start against a qualifier in his first match

Two-time Olympic-medallist PV Sindhu will look to end a prolonged title drought, while rising star Ayush Shetty will spearhead India's men's singles campaign at the Australian Open Super 500 badminton tournament beginning in Sydney on Tuesday.

Sindhu, seeded third, enters the tournament with a favourable draw as she searches for her first BWF World Tour title since winning the Syed Modi International in 2024.

The former world champion's best result this season remains a semifinal finish at the Malaysia Open in January.

The 30-year-old will open against Peru's Ines Lucia Castillo and is likely to face the winner of the first-round clash between fellow Indian Isharani Barua and China's Han Qian Xi.

Sindhu comes into the event after a round-of-16 finish at the Indonesia Open, where she lost to Paris Olympics champion and old nemesis and world No.1 An Se-Young of South Korea.

If she progresses as expected, Sindhu could run into Japan's world No.3 Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinals.

Related Content
PV Sindhu in action against Putri Kusuma Wardani at the Singapore Open. - Badminton Photo
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action during Thailand Open 2026 quarter-final. - BAI_Media/X
India's PV Sindhu celebrates a point during her Thailand Open women's singles match against Tung Ciou-tong on May 13, 2026. - | Photo: X/BAI_media
Irwansyah Adi Pratama is India’s women’s singles coach, currently working with PV Sindhu in a group setup after his BAI appointment. - Screengrab

The Indian enjoys a slender 15-13 head-to-head advantage over the Japanese star. A potential final could pit her against second seed and world No. 8 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand, against whom Sindhu leads 7-5.

India will have a sizeable presence in the women's singles draw as Tanvi Sharma faces fifth-seeded Chiu Pin-Chian of Chinese Taipei, while Malvika Bansod takes on Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei.

Anmol Kharb has been handed a tough opener against former world champion and fourth seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

Aakarshi Kashyap faces Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching, while Tanya Hemanth takes on USA's Ishika Jaiswal.

Indian Men's Contingent In Australian Open 2026

In men's singles, world No. 20 Ayush Shetty, seeded sixth, will begin against a qualifier as he seeks a good run after a pre-quarterfinal exit at the Indonesia Open last week.

Former world championships bronze-medallist HS Prannoy opens against Indonesia's Moh. Zaki Uba, while world No. 49 Kiran George will face Malaysia's Justin Hoh in the first round.

India's challenge in men's doubles will rest on two pairs.

Hariharan Amsakarunan and M.R. Arjun, who are fresh from a quarterfinal appearance at the Indonesia Open, face a stiff opening-round test against eighth-seeded Chinese Taipei duo Lee Fang-Chih and Lee Fang-Jen.

Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Pochana Arjun Reddy will take on China's Huang Di and Liu Yang.

India have no representatives in the women's doubles main draw.

In mixed doubles, sixth-seeded Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will open against Hong Kong's Chan Yin Chak and Ng Tsz Yau.

Australia Open 2026: Streaming Info

Q

Where can we watch the Australia Open 2026?

A

The Australia Open 2025 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.

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