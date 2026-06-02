Aryna Sabalenka Vs Naomi Osaka, French Open 2026: In Form Belarussian Dominates To Secure Quarter-Final Spot
Aryna Sabalenka defeated Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-3 in a high-stakes fourth-round clash at the French Open 2026, held at Court Philippe-Chatrier on June 1, Monday. As the first women’s night-session match at Roland-Garros in three years, the encounter lived up to the hype, showcasing a battle between two power-hitting stars. While Osaka started strong, securing an early 2-0 lead, the world No. 1 Sabalenka quickly regained her composure. Her dominance at the baseline and clinical serving—including 12 aces—allowed her to pressure Osaka consistently. Sabalenka broke decisively to lead 6-5 in the first set and maintained that momentum to secure the second. This victory marked Sabalenka's 14th consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance and her third win over Osaka in the 2026 season, setting up a meeting with Diana Shnaider.
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