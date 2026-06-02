Aryna Sabalenka Vs Naomi Osaka, French Open 2026: In Form Belarussian Dominates To Secure Quarter-Final Spot

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-3 in a high-stakes fourth-round clash at the French Open 2026, held at Court Philippe-Chatrier on June 1, Monday. As the first women’s night-session match at Roland-Garros in three years, the encounter lived up to the hype, showcasing a battle between two power-hitting stars. While Osaka started strong, securing an early 2-0 lead, the world No. 1 Sabalenka quickly regained her composure. Her dominance at the baseline and clinical serving—including 12 aces—allowed her to pressure Osaka consistently. Sabalenka broke decisively to lead 6-5 in the first set and maintained that momentum to secure the second. This victory marked Sabalenka's 14th consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance and her third win over Osaka in the 2026 season, setting up a meeting with Diana Shnaider.

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French Open: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Naomi Osaka
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after winning the fourth-round tennis match against Japan's Naomi Osaka at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open: Naomi Osaka vs Aryna Sabalenka
Japan's Naomi Osaka walks off after the fourth-round tennis match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Naomi Osaka
Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during the fourth-round tennis match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open 2026: Naomi Osaka vs Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during the fourth-round tennis match against Japan's Naomi Osaka at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Naomi Osaka
Fans watch the fourth-round tennis match between Japan's Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis: Naomi Osaka vs Aryna Sabalenka
Japan's Naomi Osaka returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis Championships: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Naomi Osaka
Japan's Naomi Osaka returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis Championships: Naomi Osaka vs Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to Japan's Naomi Osaka during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Naomi Osaka vs Aryna Sabalenka
Japan's Naomi Osaka warms up for the fourth-round tennis match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Naomi Osaka
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to Japan's Naomi Osaka during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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