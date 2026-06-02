Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Green Shirts Aim To Secure Series Against Inexperienced Aussies

Australia will be up against Pakistan in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday, June 2. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second One Day International between PAK and AUS of the three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, June 2. The Green shirts won the first match on the back of a sensational debut performance by all-rounder, Arafat Minhas, who picked made history by becoming the first Pakistani player to take a five-for in his debut ODI match. Babar Azam (69) and Ghazi Ghuri (65) also chipped in with handy half-centuries to take their team over the line, while chasing a lowly target of 201 runs. Only Mathew Short (55) and Matt Renshaw (61) could impress from the young Australian team with well-crafted half-centuries on a difficult wicket. PAK will aim to seal the series by winning the 2nd ODI, while AUS will try to stay afloat in the series by winning the match.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Jun 2026, 04:35:51 pm IST Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Toss Update Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

2 Jun 2026, 04:34:37 pm IST Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Squads Australia: Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Billy Stanlake, Riley Meredith, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori(w), Arafat Minhas, Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Rohail Nazir, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Shamyl Hussain

2 Jun 2026, 04:21:45 pm IST Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Streaming Details The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia will not be telecasted in India. You can still stream the match live on the Sports TV YouTube channel. The match will begin at 5:00 PM IST.