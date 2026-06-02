Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Green Shirts Aim To Secure Series Against Inexperienced Aussies

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Toss Update
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Squads
Australia: Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Billy Stanlake, Riley Meredith, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori(w), Arafat Minhas, Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Rohail Nazir, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Shamyl Hussain
Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Streaming Details
The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia will not be telecasted in India. You can still stream the match live on the Sports TV YouTube channel. The match will begin at 5:00 PM IST.
Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Welcome!
Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday, June 2. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.