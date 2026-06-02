Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Green Shirts Aim To Secure Series Against Inexperienced Aussies

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the second ODI of the three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, June 2

V
Vikas Patwal
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Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd ODI
Australia will be up against Pakistan in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday, June 2. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second One Day International between PAK and AUS of the three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, June 2. The Green shirts won the first match on the back of a sensational debut performance by all-rounder, Arafat Minhas, who picked made history by becoming the first Pakistani player to take a five-for in his debut ODI match. Babar Azam (69) and Ghazi Ghuri (65) also chipped in with handy half-centuries to take their team over the line, while chasing a lowly target of 201 runs. Only Mathew Short (55) and Matt Renshaw (61) could impress from the young Australian team with well-crafted half-centuries on a difficult wicket. PAK will aim to seal the series by winning the 2nd ODI, while AUS will try to stay afloat in the series by winning the match.
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Toss Update

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Squads

Australia: Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Billy Stanlake, Riley Meredith, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori(w), Arafat Minhas, Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Rohail Nazir, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Shamyl Hussain

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Streaming Details

The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia will not be telecasted in India. You can still stream the match live on the Sports TV YouTube channel. The match will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Welcome!

Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday, June 2. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

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