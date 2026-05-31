Mexico Vs Australia Live Score, International Friendly 2026: El Tri Enter Final Phase Of Preparations In California
Mexico Vs Australia Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the International friendly match between El Tri and Socceroos at the Rose Bowl Pasadena, California
Mexico will take on Australia in an International Friendly match at the Rose Bowl Pasadena, California on Saturday, May 31. X/Mexican National Team
Mexico Vs Australia Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the International Friendly match between Mexico and Australia at the Rose Bowl Pasadena, California. El Tri are coming into this match after beating Ghana 2-0 in the first of their three pre-World Cup friendlies and this match against Australia is even more important as it's their last chance to impress and make it into Aguirre's final 26-man roster before the World Cup starts. On the other hand, Australia have won both their friendlies between Cameroon (1-0) and Curacao (5-1) before this match. Check out the live score and real-time highlights of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES
Mexico Vs Australia Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Socceroos Starting XI
📋 Your CommBank #Socceroos Starting XI to face Mexico is here!
💪 Harry Souttar’s first app since Nov 2024 👋 Mathew Leckie’s first app since Jun 2024 🙌 Mo Toure and Jackson Irvine return
Mexico Vs Australia Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Match Details
Match: Mexico Vs Australia
Venue: Rose Bowl Pasadena, California
Tournament: International Friendly
Date & Time: May 31, 7:30 AM IST
Mexico Vs Australia Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Welcome!
Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the International Friendly match between Mexico and Australia at the Rose Bowl Pasadena, California on Saturday, May 31. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.