Mexico Vs Australia Live Score, International Friendly 2026: El Tri Enter Final Phase Of Preparations In California

Mexico will take on Australia in an International Friendly match at the Rose Bowl Pasadena, California on Saturday, May 31. X/Mexican National Team

Mexico Vs Australia Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the International Friendly match between Mexico and Australia at the Rose Bowl Pasadena, California. El Tri are coming into this match after beating Ghana 2-0 in the first of their three pre-World Cup friendlies and this match against Australia is even more important as it's their last chance to impress and make it into Aguirre's final 26-man roster before the World Cup starts. On the other hand, Australia have won both their friendlies between Cameroon (1-0) and Curacao (5-1) before this match. Check out the live score and real-time highlights of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

31 May 2026, 07:11:38 am IST Mexico Vs Australia Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Socceroos Starting XI 📋 Your CommBank #Socceroos Starting XI to face Mexico is here!



💪 Harry Souttar’s first app since Nov 2024

👋 Mathew Leckie’s first app since Jun 2024

🙌 Mo Toure and Jackson Irvine return



🇲🇽 v 🇦🇺 - 31.5.26 - 12:00pm AEST

📱💻📺 Live on Paramount+#MEXvAUS pic.twitter.com/smIKZYUkQm — CommBank Socceroos (@Socceroos) May 31, 2026

31 May 2026, 07:09:58 am IST Mexico Vs Australia Live Score, International Friendly 2026: El Tri Starting XI The starting XI is locked in. 📝



Here's the lineup for this next step on the #LastStop.#SomosMéxico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/hKHQZJxZP6 — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) May 31, 2026

31 May 2026, 06:59:44 am IST Mexico Vs Australia Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Match Details Match: Mexico Vs Australia Venue: Rose Bowl Pasadena, California Tournament: International Friendly Date & Time: May 31, 7:30 AM IST