USA Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Co‑Hosts Face Lions Of Teranga In Charlotte

United States soccer players work on a drill at the new national training complex, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Fayetteville, Ga., ahead of the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Ronald Blum

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA International Friendly match between USA and Senegal at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, May 31, 2026. Co‑hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the USMNT are seeking momentum after defeats to Belgium and Portugal in warm-up matches. Senegal, on the other hand, have won 13 of their last 15 games, with Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr spearheading the attack for the Lions of Teranga. Follow the play-by-play updates from the USA vs Senegal friendly match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Jun 2026, 12:13:50 am IST USA vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Match Details Fixture: USA vs Senegal

Series: FIFA International Friendly

Venue: Bank of Arena Stadium, Charlotte

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Time: 1:00 AM IST (June 1)