USA Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Co‑Hosts Face Lions Of Teranga In Charlotte

USA vs Senegal Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Follow the play-by-play updates from the USA vs SEN friendly match at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on May 31, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Updated on:
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United States of America vs Senegal live score FIFA International Friendly May 2026 USA v SEN
United States soccer players work on a drill at the new national training complex, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Fayetteville, Ga., ahead of the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Ronald Blum
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA International Friendly match between USA and Senegal at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, May 31, 2026. Co‑hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the USMNT are seeking momentum after defeats to Belgium and Portugal in warm-up matches. Senegal, on the other hand, have won 13 of their last 15 games, with Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr spearheading the attack for the Lions of Teranga. Follow the play-by-play updates from the USA vs Senegal friendly match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

USA vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Match Details

  • Fixture: USA vs Senegal

  • Series: FIFA International Friendly

  • Venue: Bank of Arena Stadium, Charlotte

  • Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

  • Time: 1:00 AM IST (June 1)

USA vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the international friendly between USA and Senegal. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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