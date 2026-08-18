Babar Azam Out Of 1st Test Vs England? Doubt Looms After Pakistan Captain Suffers Injury

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Babar Azam picked up a blow to his right hand while featuring in a warm-up fixture for Pakistan against Professional County Club Select XI

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Pakistan vs England 1st Test day1 - Babar Azam
England vs Pakistan 1st Test Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan dealt a major injury scare ahead of the three-match Test series against England as their captain, Babar Azam, picked up a blow to his right hand while featuring in a warm-up fixture for Pakistan against Professional County Club Select XI. The team management hopes for his availability for the first Test, but it is yet to be confirmed.

According to the ICC, Babar was struck by a rising delivery from England Under-19 star Manny Lumsden on his bottom hand. He was seen in pain after the incident and did not bat thereafter in the tour game. This was the same hand where he had earlier suffered an injury during the West Indies tour.

“Following an assessment by the team doctor and taking precautionary measures, Babar has been advised to take rest from the remainder of the practice match,” ICC quoted a PCB media release. “Babar will participate in Pakistan team's practice session on Monday, August 17, at Headingley Cricket Ground.”

The Pakistan Test captain batted in the nets on Monday (August 17) and, while he did not show any signs of discomfort, his stint at the nets was brief. However, pacer Mohammad Abbas stated that a decision on Babar's availability was yet to be taken.

“Whether he plays or not will be a decision taken on match day,” Abbas said at a media conference. “He did a few throwdowns and some batting practice today. But we'll have to follow medical advice for it.”

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Pakistan's head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed, left, and Babar Azam, right, attend a nets session in Leeds, England, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026 ahead of the in the first Men's Rothesay Test Match between England and Pakistan starting Wednesday - (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique bats during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa in Rawalpindi. - Anjum Naveed/AP Photo
Babar Azam in action against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval during second Test match. - windiescricket/X
England's Gus Atkinson, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam, left, on Day 4 of the first Test in Multan, Pakistan on October 10, 2024. - AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

Babar was recently re-appointed as the skipper of the Test side. Under his leadership, Pakistan tied their most recent Test outing in the West Indies 1-1, breaking a trend of eight consecutive overseas losses with an eight-wicket win in the second Test.

Pakistan Squad For England Tests

Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah.

Series Schedule

First Test: August 19–23, Headingley

Second Test: August 27–31, Lord's

Third Test: September 9–13, Edgbaston

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