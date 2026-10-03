Student Suicide Case: Mumbai Police Question IIT-B Professor Doolla For 10 Hours

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The questioning comes amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of caste discrimination and academic harassment linked to the tragic death of the student

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Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Police interrogated IIT Bombay Professor Sashidhar Doolla for 10 hours regarding the suicide of student Darshan Solanki.

  • The questioning focused on allegations of caste-based discrimination, harassment, and institutional pressure faced by the deceased student.

  • Investigators sought clarification on academic grievances and interactions between the professor and the student prior to the tragic incident.

The Mumbai police questioned Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) professor Suryanarayana Doolla for nearly 10 hours in connection with the alleged suicide of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode, an official said on Saturday.

Professor Doolla, who faces allegations of harassment and caste-based discrimination from the deceased student's parents, denied all charges during questioning on Thursday, the official said, adding that his statement has been officially recorded.

Sahil Wakode was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

An FIR was registered by the Powai police against Professor Doolla based on a complaint lodged by the student’s father.

Sahil Wakode's parents, who went on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai seeking justice for their deceased son, have alleged caste discrimination at the premier institute. They have been demanding the arrest of Professor Doolla and IIT B Director Shirish Kedare.

The crime branch, which is probing the case, has so far recorded statements of around 40 people, including the parents, students, friends, and institute and hostel staff, the official said.

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Professor Suryanarayana Doolla - IIT Bombay
High Security outside IIT Bombay - ANI
Police personnel stand guard as students protest following the death of a 22-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student, who died by suicide in his hostel room after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during an examination, at the Powai campus, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Professor Suryanarayana Doolla - IIT Bombay

Police are also likely to summon Kedare soon to record his statement in connection with the case, he added.

The IIT Bombay board earlier constituted a 10-member committee to inquire into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

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