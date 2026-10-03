A flood-affected man in Bihar tragically died after being struck by an air-dropped relief package meant for stranded residents.
The incident sparked anger and local protests regarding safety protocols during aerial relief operations in calamity-hit zones.
District authorities initiated an investigation into the mishap to review distribution procedures and prevent similar accidents.
A 58-year-old man died after allegedly being hit by relief material dropped from a helicopter in flood-hit Saran district of Bihar, officials said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday afternoon near a relief camp in Parshurampur village in Amnour police station area. The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar Singh, who was a resident of the same village.
Marhaura Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Savindra Kumar Das said, "Prima facie, it appears that around 3.30 pm on Friday, a relief material packet dropped by a helicopter allegedly hit a man on his head, causing his death."
The body has been sent to a hospital for post-mortem and police are conducting further investigation, he added.
"The exact cause of the death could be ascertained only after receiving the autopsy report," Das added.
Amnour police station SHO Vimlesh Kumar also cited villagers' allegation that the man died after being hit by the relief packet, but clarified that "no injury marks were found either on his head or other parts of the body".
Mentioning another incident, he said a low-flying helicopter caused a tin shed to blow away and hit a woman in her leg, leading to a minor injury.
"She has been treated at a medical facility and is fine now," he added.