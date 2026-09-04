Sonu Sood Responds To 'Marketing' Criticism Over Nepal Flood Relief Work

Sonu Sood visited flood-affected regions in Nepal to support relief efforts and stand in solidarity with victims.
Visiting the Trishuli River area, Sood observed severe destruction reaching four-storey buildings and pledged assistance in rebuilding homes.
Many claimed that Sood did 'self-marketing', to which the actor has responded.
Actor Sonu Sood reached Nepal this week and visited devastated communities to express solidarity with survivors and back ongoing humanitarian operations. His online posts documented the scale of destruction alongside his ground efforts to assist impacted families.
Sonu surveyed the devastated zones on Thursday. A video posted on X showed him assessing waterlogged neighbourhoods, where floodwaters had surged into four-storey buildings, he said.
Alongside photos from the riverbank, he wrote, “Standing here today at the Trishuli River, where the floods have left behind unimaginable loss..broken homes, broken families, and lives changed forever. Nepal is not alone. I stand with its people, and I will do everything I can to bring hope, rebuild homes, and help families begin again (sic).”
Sonu Sood reacts to ‘self-marketing’ claims
The visit drew mixed reactions online. While many users praised Sonu, others questioned the public nature of his outreach.
Journalist Ajit Anjum posted, “If this isn't Sonu Sood's marketing, if not, then what is it? Just arrived in Nepal and has become the 'guardian' of the children there. Haven't even started the work, and the marketing to turn him into a god has already kicked off,”
Sonu replied soon after. “You are a good person, brother! Come to Nepal, both brothers will work together.”
Nepal flood damage update
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) stated on Thursday that 1,252 people have died in the flash floods, while around 4,216 remain missing or out of contact.
The authority stated that around 11,993 people have been rescued so far. It added that 5,135 injured people have received medical treatment.
Medical care has come from multiple agencies. Of the injured, 301 were treated at various hospitals, while the Nepali Army treated 3,206 people and the Armed Police Force treated 1,628 people.