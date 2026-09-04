Mirzapur The Movie X Review: Munna Bhaiya Steals The Show As Fans Praise The Film

Mirzapur The Movie X review reactions praise Divyenndu's Munna Bhaiya comeback.
Several viewers awarded the Mirzapur movie audience favourite 4.5 stars.
Mirzapur The Movie X review reactions remain divided despite strong praise.
Reactions to Mirzapur: The Movie on X have started pouring in as the popular franchise makes its leap from streaming to cinemas. Early audience responses have been mixed, though one character appears to have united much of the online conversation: Divyenndu’s Munna Bhaiya. Fans have praised the film's larger scale and mass moments, while others have found the transition from series to cinema less convincing.
Several viewers have rated the film highly, praising its action, dialogues, background score and major twists. Munna Bhaiya's return has particularly generated excitement, with many fans calling Divyenndu one of the film's biggest highlights.
Mirzapur The Movie X review praises Munna bhaiya
One X user awarded the film 4.5 stars and described it as a proper theatrical experience rather than an extended episode of the series. The writing, brutal action, performances and climax were all praised in the reaction.
Another viewer also gave the film 4.5 stars, arguing that the big-screen version felt more intense than the web series. Divyenndu's screen presence, comic timing and attitude were singled out, while Ali Fazal, Ravi Kishan, Pankaj Tripathi and Rasika Dugal also received appreciation.
Film critic Taran Adarsh gave the film four stars and called it a strong mass entertainer. Praise was directed at Puneet Krishna's writing, Gurmmeet Singh's direction and the film's action and background score. However, the second half was said to lose momentum briefly before the pre-climax and climax picked up.
Mirzapur movie audience reactions remain divided
Not every response has been positive. One viewer rated the film two stars and criticised it as a noisy and repetitive adaptation. Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal's performances were also criticised, with the viewer feeling that the tension between Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit was missing.
The film's ability to bring back familiar characters has clearly become a major attraction. For many fans, though, Munna Bhaiya remains the biggest reason to return to the world of Mirzapur.
What is Mirzapur: The Movie about?
Unlike a direct continuation of the web series, Mirzapur: The Movie takes viewers back to an earlier point in the franchise's timeline, unfolding between Episodes 6 and 7 of the first season. The story revisits the ruthless battle for control over Mirzapur, bringing together several familiar characters whose paths had already taken different turns in the series. As old rivalries resurface and new power equations emerge, the film explores another chapter of revenge, betrayal and the fight for the Mirzapur throne.
Mirzapur: The Movie released in theatres on September 4.