Mirzapur The Movie X Review: Munna Bhaiya Steals The Show As Fans Praise The Film

What is Mirzapur: The Movie about?

Unlike a direct continuation of the web series, Mirzapur: The Movie takes viewers back to an earlier point in the franchise's timeline, unfolding between Episodes 6 and 7 of the first season. The story revisits the ruthless battle for control over Mirzapur, bringing together several familiar characters whose paths had already taken different turns in the series. As old rivalries resurface and new power equations emerge, the film explores another chapter of revenge, betrayal and the fight for the Mirzapur throne.