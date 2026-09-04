Bucking Fastard: Rooney And Kate Mara’s Film Gets 6.5-Minute Ovation At Venice Film Festival

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Rooney Mara and Kate Mara star as sisters alongside Orlando Bloom and Domhnall Gleeson in the Venice competition entry.

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Werner Herzogs Bucking Fastard
Werner Herzog's Bucking Fastard Gets 6.5-Minute Ovation at Venice Photo: X and IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Bucking Fastard received a 6.5-minute standing ovation at Venice.

  • Rooney and Kate Mara make their first film appearance together.

  • Werner Herzog returns to Venice after receiving its Lifetime Achievement Golden Lion.

Werner Herzog's Bucking Fastard received a strong response at the Venice Film Festival, earning a 6.5-minute standing ovation following its premiere. Starring real-life sisters Rooney Mara and Kate Mara, the surreal drama marks the first time the siblings have appeared together on screen and sees them share an unusual romantic obsession with Orlando Bloom's character.

Bucking Fastard's Venice premiere draws strong response

The film centers on Jean and Joan Holbrooke, sisters whose bond extends to almost every part of their lives. They speak in unison, dress alike and eventually fall for the same man, played by Bloom. Their search for an imaginary place where true love can exist leads them on an extraordinary mission: to dig a tunnel through a mountain range.

The response inside the Venice theatre grew particularly warm when Herzog appeared. The filmmaker was greeted with cheers as he entered the auditorium and later appeared visibly emotional during the applause. Rooney and Kate Mara were also seen embracing after the credits rolled.

George Clooney, left, recipient of the golden lion for lifetime achievement and Laura Dern pose for photographers during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. - | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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Bucking Fastard also features Domhnall Gleeson and is competing for the Golden Lion at this year's festival. The film's journey to Venice was somewhat unconventional, as it was first invited to Cannes. Herzog reportedly turned down the invitation because the film was not offered a competition slot, though Venice eventually selected it for its main competition.

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Werner Herzog returns to Venice with Bucking Fastard

Bucking Fastard's Venice Film Festival premiere also marks another chapter in Herzog's long relationship with the festival. Just last year, the director was honoured with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, which was presented to him by Francis Ford Coppola.

Herzog has previously brought films including Scream of Stone, The Wild Blue Yonder, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans and My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done? to the Lido. He also presented his documentary Ghost Elephants at the festival.

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Bucking Fastard premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on Thursday, September 3, where it became one of the latest competition titles to make an impression on audiences.

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