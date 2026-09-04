Miley Cyrus Drops Her Last Name Before New Album, Dad Billy Ray Defends Her Decision

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

His comments come amid renewed speculation about their relationship as the singer prepares to release her 10th studio album, Bass Persuades.

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Miley Cyrus and Her Dad
Miley Cyrus Drops Surname Before New Album Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Miley Cyrus drops her last name ahead of her 10th studio album.

  • Billy Ray Cyrus supports Miley’s decision and dismisses family-rift speculation.

  • Bass Persuades features 10 songs and collaborations with two artists.

Miley Cyrus has dropped her last name as she enters a new phase of her music career, now promoting her upcoming 10th studio album simply as Miley. The decision has sparked speculation about her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, but he has publicly dismissed suggestions of a family rift.

Billy Ray Cyrus supports Miley Cyrus name change

Billy Ray addressed the change on X after Miley began using her first name professionally. He said he had been informed about the decision beforehand and described it as a natural step for his daughter. “Family means more than ever now,” he wrote, adding that he had always called her Miley.

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The singer's decision has nevertheless fuelled renewed speculation about alleged tensions between the father and daughter. Billy Ray compared Miley's single-name identity with stars including Dolly, Cher, Elvis and Prince, saying that he viewed the move as fitting for an established superstar. He also said he was looking forward to her new album.

Miley Cyrus prepares for Bass Persuades era

Miley announced Bass Persuades, her 10th studio album, on September 1. The record features 10 songs and collaborations with Model/Actriz and Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow. It will be released through Atlantic Records.

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The singer described the album as a reflection of music's emotional power and the different experiences that shape a life. She also linked the project to themes of love, vulnerability and personal growth.

The name change comes months after Miley and Billy Ray reunited for the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special. Their relationship has faced public scrutiny over the years, but music has remained an important connection between them. Miley previously said that music was “really the way we communicate”, explaining that songs and poems allowed them to express feelings authentically.

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Miley is also set to return to the stage with two Hollywood Bowl shows in Los Angeles on October 16 and 18, marking a major live appearance as she begins the next chapter of her career.

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