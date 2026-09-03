Gal Gadot Discusses Wonder Woman 3's Shelving, Henry Cavill's Superman Exit

Gal Gadot is talking about the scrapped Wonder Woman 3.
She said DC studios didn't elegantly handle Henry Cavill's exit.
She also confessed it was unlikely for her to agree if she was approached again for a third Wonder Woman movie.
Gal Gadot is addressing the third Wonder Woman movie she was supposed to do with Henry Cavill and director Patty Jenkins. However, it was ultimately shelved when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios.
Jenkins was developing a third Wonder Woman to star Gadot when news broke in December 2022 that their Wonder Woman 3 had been scrapped after Warner Bros. wasn't on board Jenkins’ treatment for the sequel. Jenkins publicly exited the project.
Gal Gadot On Wonder Woman 3 Shelving
“I saw the way everybody else was handled. The Henry [Cavill] situation was not handled elegantly to say the least. Patty [Jenkins] was not handled elegantly. We’re all adults and we’re all good,” Gadot insisted on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.
She added, “I am so grateful I got the opportunity to wear these boots and have the character be so celebrated. I can only wish whoever is next comes pure to this journey. This character means so much to so many of us. It was never mine. I was always just a vessel. This is Hollywood.”
But she also stressed her unwillingness to ever return to a third Wonder Woman movie, “For me to go to do another Wonder Woman, I am not sure I would at this point in my life with four children and different schools and all of that. To check out from all of them for such a long period of time, it doesn’t work for my life anymore at this point.”
DC Studios is interested in pursuing Wonder Woman as a character, with a new film currently in development and Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira attached to write the screenplay.
Gadot first appeared as Diana Prince in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, before popping up in 2017’s Wonder Woman and its 2020 sequel, Wonder Woman 1984. She also appeared in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash. Her latest film is the Prime Video thriller, The Runner, which released on September 2.