Don 3 Dispute: Ranveer Singh’s Father Agrees To Meet IMPPA Amid Ongoing Row

Ranveer Singh’s father agrees to meet IMPPA over the Don 3 dispute.
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani submitted signed documents regarding Ranveer’s exit.
IMPPA withdrew FWICE’s non-cooperation action after eight days.
Don 3's dispute between Ranveer Singh and producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani could be heading towards a resolution. Ranveer’s father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, has agreed to meet the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) after the producers approached the organisation over the actor’s exit from the film.
Don 3 makers approach IMPPA
According to a Times of India report, Farhan and Ritesh filed a complaint with IMPPA and submitted documents related to Don 3, including the agreement signed between the two parties. They also reportedly informed the association that a promotional video for the film had already been made.
IMPPA president Abhay Sinha said the producers had approached the association seeking intervention. “Farhan and Ritesh approached us with a complaint against Ranveer and sought our intervention in the matter last month. We subsequently wrote to Ranveer asking him to respond,” he told the publication.
Ranveer’s lawyer had initially questioned IMPPA’s jurisdiction and said the actor would not participate in the proceedings. That position has since changed.
Ranveer’s father agrees to meet IMPPA
Abhay said the association had received communication from a lawyer confirming Ranveer’s side was willing to attend a meeting. “However, three days ago, Ranveer's father approached us and expressed their willingness to meet,” he added.
IMPPA committee member Nishant Ujjwal said the producers had submitted their signed contract and a message from Ranveer expressing his excitement about the project. Since the reason behind his departure remains unclear, IMPPA plans to hear the actor’s side before deciding on further action.
How the Don 3 controversy escalated
The dispute began in April when the makers approached IFTDA. In May, FWICE issued a non-cooperation notice against Ranveer but withdrew it eight days later following IMPPA’s intervention. Ranveer’s team subsequently issued a legal notice over the directive.
Ranveer was announced as the new Don in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s two films. Reports of his fallout with the makers surfaced in December 2025, with his exit reportedly causing losses of around ₹45 crore.
Meanwhile, Ranveer has moved on to Pralay, his first co-production under Maa Kasam Films, alongside Ananya Birla’s Birla Studios and Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal’s True Story Films. Jai Mehta directs the film, which stars Kalyani Priyadarshan.