Jr NTR condemned the manipulated Chuttamalle deepfake video circulating on X.
The actor warned of legal action against those who created and shared the clip.
He urged users not to watch, share or engage with the morphed content.
A fake AI-made video of Chuttamalle from Devara Part 1 has spread across X, formerly Twitter, in recent days. Jr NTR, who featured in the song alongside Janhvi Kapoor, responded on Saturday to the deepfake video and condemned it and called for action against the people who made it and are circulating it on social media. He also urged users not to amplify the clip and called for stricter AI regulations.
Jr NTR threatens action over AI video with Janhvi Kapoor
In his post, Jr NTR wrote, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words."
He also warned of legal action. "To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it," he wrote further.
The RRR actor also requested not to "watch, share or engage with such content."
"Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter," he added. Calling it a "serious issue", he urged all the state governments and the Government of India to "act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI."
Chuttamalle song details
Chuttamalle was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is titled Dheere Dheere in Hindi, Paththavaikkum in Tamil, Swaathimutthe Sikkangaithe in Kannada and Kanninathan Kamanottam in Malayalam. It became a chartbuster upon its release.
Bosco Martis choreographed the dance number, and Shilpa Rao crooned it. It shows the romance between Jr NTR and Janhvi.
Directed by Koratala Siva, the film hit the screens in September 2024. It also starred Saif Ali Khan, who played the antagonist named Bhaira.
Devara Part 2 is planned for a theatrical release in 2027.