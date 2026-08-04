Mrunal Thakur Warns Against AI Deepfakes, Threatens Legal Action Over Identity Misuse

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The actor said anyone creating or sharing manipulated content using her likeness could face legal action if the practice continues.

Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur Warns Against AI Deepfakes Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Mrunal Thakur issues legal warning over AI deepfakesMrunal Thakur warned AI deepfake creators and threatened legal action over identity misuse.

  • Several Bollywood stars have approached courts amid rising AI-generated identity theft concerns.

  • Raaka reportedly features two timelines and carries a massive ₹1,000 crore budget.

Mrunal Thakur has spoken out against the growing misuse of artificial intelligence, issuing a strong warning to those creating or circulating deepfake content using her identity. The actor described such practices as illegal and unacceptable, making it clear that she would pursue legal action if her likeness continued to be misused. Her statement comes as more celebrities raise concerns about AI-generated content and identity theft.

Mrunal Thakur issues legal warning over AI deepfakes

Taking to Instagram, Mrunal Thakur addressed the increasing misuse of AI-generated images and videos. It was stated by the actor that creating or sharing deepfake content using her likeness was illegal and unacceptable. A formal warning was also issued, making it clear that the activity should stop immediately.

Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur issues legal warning Photo: Instagram
Mrunal Thakur issues legal warning Photo: Instagram
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It was further added by Mrunal that any continued misuse of her identity would result in legal action. Her statement reflects growing concern within the entertainment industry over the unauthorised use of celebrity faces, voices and identities through artificial intelligence.

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AI deepfake concerns grow as more celebrities seek legal protection

Mrunal joins a growing list of Indian actors who have taken steps to protect their personality and image rights. Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan and Suniel Shetty have approached courts over the unauthorised use of their identities amid the rapid rise of AI-generated content.

One of the most widely discussed incidents involved Rashmika Mandanna after a manipulated video featuring her went viral online. The actor had described the experience as deeply frightening and urged authorities as well as the public to treat the issue with greater seriousness.

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On the professional front, Mrunal has several projects in development. She is currently attached to Atlee Kumar's ambitious action drama Raaka, co-starring Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna. According to recent reports, the film will unfold across two timelines, spanning the Puranic era and the present day, and is being mounted on a reported ₹1,000 crore budget. The makers are yet to officially confirm its reported December 2027 release window.

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