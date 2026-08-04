'Uorfi Javed Took Rs 1 Lakh': Influencer Files Complaint Against Abhijeet Dipke, Alleges He Is 'Pakistani Agent'

Social media influencer Faizan Ansari lodged a formal complaint against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke at New Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station.
Ansari alleged that Dipke is a "Pakistani agent" responsible for inciting unrest and potentially causing riots across India.
Ansari accused Dipke of paying Bollywood celebrities, including Uorfi Javed and Poonam Pandey, to support CJP protests at Jantar Mantar.
Social media influencer Faizan Ansari has filed a complaint at Parliament Street Police Station, alleging that Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and Boston University graduate Abhijeet Dipke is a "Pakistani agent". Ansari claims that Dipke is responsible for inciting unrest in India and states he was physically attacked "twice" by Dipke's associates in Pune and Aurangabad.
Pakistani agent allegations on Abhijeet Dipke
"I have filed a written complaint against Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the CJP party, with the Delhi DCP, because I have proof that his men attacked me. I was attacked in Pune and in Aurangabad. There are already 2 cases filed on that. I want the Delhi police to immediately arrest Dipke," Ansari said to the media.
"Abhijeet Dipke is ruining the atmosphere in the country, and if he is not stopped, he will even cause riots in India," he wrote in the complaint.
Alleged celebrity payoffs
Ansari also made another shocking claim, alleging Dipke bought celebrities to back the CJP protests. "Dipke also paid money to Bollywood celebrities and invited them to Jantar Mantar. Uorfi Javed took 1 lakh rupees, and Poonam Pandey took 20,000 rupees," the complaint stated, a video shared by ANI reported.
While Javed backed the protests from Mumbai, Pandey visited Jantar Mantar on July 19 to show solidarity with the demonstrators.
Neither Uorfi nor Poonam has commented on the claims. Dipke hasn't yet responded to the allegations.
Praises Delhi CM for detention of Sonam Wangchuk
Ansari praised Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the police for the detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk. "I salute the Delhi CM and the police for detaining Sonam Wangchuk at the right time, due to which the atmosphere in Delhi was saved from deteriorating…Dipke is doing everything for his own benefit," Ansari told reporters.