Imran Khan Announces Acting Comeback After Decade-Long Hiatus With Netflix Rom-Com Adhure Hum Adhure Tum

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Actor Imran Khan is set to return to the screen after a 10-year hiatus with the Netflix mature romantic comedy Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, co-starring Gurfateh Pirzada.

Imran Khans comeback
Imran Khan's comeback with Netflix romantic comedy Photo: Instagram/Imran Khan
Summary of this article

  • Imran Khan has officially confirmed his return to acting after a ten-year hiatus.

  • He will star in a mature Netflix original romantic comedy titled Adhure Hum Adhure Tum.

  • The upcoming film, which has wrapped shooting and is in post-production, also stars Gurfateh Pirzada.

  • Khan described the project as an age-appropriate shift from his early adolescent, coming-of-age roles.

Actor Imran Khan is returning to cinema. He has ended his decade-long absence by signing a Netflix original film titled Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. The project, which co-stars Gurfateh Pirzada, has finished filming and has entered post-production for a late 2026 release.

Imran Khan makes comeback with a mature romantic comedy

Khan shared details about the project in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. He described the film as a mature romantic comedy, representing a shift away from the adolescent, coming-of-age roles that characterised his early acting career.

"I have just finished shooting a new movie. It's my first movie in 10 years and we're in post-production right now. It's called Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. It's for Netflix and is scheduled to come out end of this year. It's a grown-up romantic comedy...age-appropriate to where I am now." he said.

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He also hinted that the upcoming film reflects both his personal and professional evolution.

"I've just worked with a really great young actor, Gurfateh Pirzada," he said and added, "Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. It's the one I simply had to make after 10 years."

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The plot details are still under wraps, but it is unlike the coming-of-age characters that Imran played earlier.

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Decade away from spotlight

Khan made a special cameo appearance in Vir Das' action-comedy film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. His last appearance as a lead actor was in the 2015 film Katti Batti, directed by Nikkhil Advani and co-starring Kangana Ranaut. Since then, the actor has largely stayed out of the spotlight, making only rare public and media appearances.

He made his lead acting debut in the 2008 romantic comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na opposite Genelia D'Souza.

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