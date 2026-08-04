Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 5: Tom Holland Film Eyes ₹350 Crore Milestone

Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned ₹23.80 crore despite a 69.4% Monday collection decline.
Tom Holland's Marvel blockbuster has grossed ₹336.91 crore across India in five days.
English version led collections while Hindi dub contributed a strong ₹8.75 crore net.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day maintained its strong grip on the Indian box office despite witnessing the expected slowdown on its first Monday. After delivering the biggest opening weekend ever for a Hollywood release in India, the Tom Holland-led superhero film recorded a significant weekday dip but continued to dominate theatres. With another solid day at the ticket windows, the Marvel blockbuster is now steadily moving towards the ₹350 crore gross mark in the country.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection on Day 5
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned ₹23.80 crore net on its fifth day after playing across 16,874 shows in India. The collection marked a 69.4% decline from Sunday's impressive ₹77.75 crore net, a drop that is widely considered typical following an extraordinary opening weekend.
Among all language versions, the English edition led with ₹12.50 crore net, followed by the Hindi dubbed version at ₹8.75 crore. The Tamil version contributed ₹1.50 crore, while the Telugu version added another ₹1 crore.
Tom Holland's Marvel film nears ₹350 crore in India
With Monday's numbers included, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹281.75 crore, while its gross collection has reached ₹336.91 crore. The film is now expected to cross the ₹350 crore gross milestone within the next few days if it maintains a steady weekday performance.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home. Living in complete anonymity after erasing himself from the memories of his loved ones, Peter faces a dangerous new criminal threat while struggling with loneliness and questions about his identity.
The ensemble cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo and Florence Pugh.